Jamia Hamdard invites applications for admission of NRI students in UG and PG courses at jamiahamdard.edu

The last date to submit application is 20 Nov. Candidates can enroll themselves in medical, pharmacy, unani, medicine, nursing, science, computer applications, management, law programmes

Jamia Hamdard is accepting online application from Non-Resident Indian (NRI)/sponsored category students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2020-21. The last date to submit online application form on the official website — jamiahamdard.edu — is 20 November.

According to reports, candidates can enroll themselves in UG and PG programmes including medical, pharmacy, unani, medicine, nursing, science, computer applications, management, law.

Those applying for UG courses should have qualified their Class 12 examination, while candidates applying for PG programmes should hold a minimum of bachelor's degree.

The name of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded by the University on its official website. Candidates will also be informed about their selection on their registered e-mail ID, SMS on the number mentioned in the application form.

The date of entrance test, interview/ counselling will be released soon by the varsity on its website.

The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard will be authorised to change/cancel the dates or amend the requirements of the entrance exam and/or interview.

The rules stipulated by University Grants Commission (UGC) will be followed for deciding the eligibility and admission of international students into various programmes offered by Jamia Hamdard.

Reports added that only those who have qualified from foreign universities or Boards of Higher Education recognised as equivalent by the ‘Association of Indian Universities’ (AIU) are eligible for admission in Jamia Hamdard.

Candidates can go through the prospectus and fee structure before filling up the application form.

Here is the direct link to register for UG and PG courses offered by Jamia Hamdard.