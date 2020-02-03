Jamia firing: Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrests 25-year-old wrestler from Uttar Pradesh for supplying weapon to shooter

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wrestler for supplying a weapon to the juvenile who opened fire on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university last week, officials said on Monday.

Ajeet (25) hails from the Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and is a wrestler by profession, they said.

"We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He is a wrestler," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On 30 January, the juvenile fired at a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.

He was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

A case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms act was registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

The juvenile is currently under protective custody, he added.

