Jamia Coordination Committee member arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Jaffrabad

India Asian News International Apr 12, 2020 09:18:51 IST

New Delhi: Police have arrested the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, who is accused of organising anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Delhi's north-east district.

File image of policemen outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. PTI

According to Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, the arrested person, Safoora Zargar, is accused of organising anti-CAA protests in Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protestors and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed.

Earlier on 6 April, a Delhi court had extended the police custody of a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who was arrested in a case related to alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, by nine more days.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 09:18:51 IST

