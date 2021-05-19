Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to get admission at 20 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2021-22

The last date to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters of Science (JAM 2021) is 20 May.

Those who wish to apply can do it through the official website of the Indian Institute of Sciences, IISc https://joaps.iisc.ac.in/. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to get admission at 20 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the academic year 2021-22. It is open both for Indian as well as foreign nationals.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

- Go to https://joaps.iisc.ac.in/.

- Login with the credentials mentioned.

- Enter all the information mentioned.

- Choose a programme you want to apply for.

- Upload all the documents.

- Pay the fees online.

- Take a printout of your application before submitting the form.

- Submit the form.

For all candidates, the fee is Rs 600.

The qualifying candidates will get admission to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other post-bachelor Degree Programs at various IITs.

Test Papers:

In total there are seven test papers: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics

Eligibility criteria:

- A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree

- The CGPA or aggregate marks should be at least 5.5 CGPA or 55 percent for unreserved category students. For SC/ST candidates, the cut-off is 5 CGPA or 50 percent

- Those who are appearing for the qualifying exam of their Bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply

If any candidate is unable to upload the relevant documents due to COVID-19 , he/she should give an undertaking in the format given on the admission portal that all such documents will be uploaded at a later deadline announced by IISC, Bangalore.