Students with only a 'pass’ score/grade in the qualifying exam can apply for JAM 2021

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has extended the last date to register for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021. According to the institute, the last date for registration has been extended till 31 May. Initially, the deadline for registering online was 27 May.

Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the institute has also relaxed the eligibility criteria for applying for the exam. Now, students with only a 'pass’ score/grade on the qualifying exam can apply for JAM 2021.

“In view of COVID-19 , the eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories,” an official notice reads. Candidates can check the notice on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in.

Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified for the JAM 2021 exam are eligible to apply for admission to MSc (Two Year Course), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programs at the IITs and also to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

Candidates then need to submit the admission forms and also mention their choice of institution and programmes.

Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated link that appears on the home page

Step 3: As the new page opens, submit the enrollment ID or email ID and password

Step 4: After submission, fill the application form and download it for future reference (if required)

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 600 as a non-refundable processing fee to apply for JAM 2021. The payment for the registration can be made online through the JOAPS website joaps.iisc.ac.in.