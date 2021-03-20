JAM 2021: IISc Bengaluru declares result; steps to check score on jam.iisc.ac.in

The JAM, conducted for admission into MSc and other post-graduate science programs at IITs and IISc, was held on 14 February

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on Saturday, 20 March, announced the result of the Joint Admission Test 2021 (JAM 2021). The result can be accessed by entering login credentials on the official website of IISc, Bangalore or by visiting jam.iisc.ac.in/.

The computer-based test was conducted on Sunday, 14 February. Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jam.iisc.ac.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JAM 2021 results are announced’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on submit after entering the enrollment number and password.

Step 4: The result will get displayed on the screen. Download it.

Step 5: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference.

The merit list has been prepared on the basis of an All India Rank (AIR). According to the official notification, the scorecards (including marks and AIR) will be available for the qualified candidates between 27 March to 31 July. They can submit their online admission forms from 15 April to 28 April. On the basis of their test score, candidates can get admission to selected courses and institutes.

There were seven test papers for JAM 2021 namely, Chemistry, Economics, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Geology, Physics, and Mathematical Sciences. The test pattern included questions from three different categories, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

This year IISc, Bangalore was the organising institute for JAM. The entrance test provides admission to students at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and IISc in MSc and other post-graduate science programmes.