The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is all set to release the first admission list of Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2021 tomorrow on 16 June. Interested candidates who had registered for the JAM 2021 earlier can check the first admission list by visiting the official website, https://jam.iisc.ac.in/.

The first admission list under JAM 2021 is prepared by the Institute after taking into consideration the order of preference as given by the students.

Once the first list of admission is released, an intimation will be sent to the candidates. Candidates will have to submit an acceptance form along with an advance seat booking fee (Rs 10,000 for General/OBC- NCL/EWS category) candidates and Rs 5,000 for SC/ST/PwD category) candidates.

The payment should be done online through JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), keeping in mind the deadline that is mentioned in the offer letter.

According to the official website, the second admission list will be released on 1 July, while the third and final list will be released on 16 July, 2021. Candidates should note that the closure of admissions through JAM 2021 will be by 20 July, 2021.

The Institute informs that this amount will be transferred to the admitting organisation. It will further be adjusted against the Institute Fee at the time of Registration. Also, the eligibility criteria for students on aggregate marks is relaxed to ‘Pass in the qualifying examination’ for JAM 2021 admissions.

Similarly, candidates who got promoted or passed without a marksheet can submit the promotion certificate instead.

If in case any candidate is unable to submit some of the required documents along with their application form then they can submit the missing documents to the admitting Institute before 30 September, 2021.