JAM 2021: Answer key for Joint Admission Test For Masters released at jam.iisc.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM 2021) on its official website — jam.iisc.ac.in.

All those candidates who wrote the JAM 2021 examination can now access the answer key at the official site.

The answer keys will be open to challenge from 1 to 3 March, 2021. Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question.

The objections, along with supporting documents and proof, are to be submitted through the JOAPS portal. Candidates must also provide a detailed answer to the question.

The answer keys of JAM 2021 have been released for all the seven subjects — Economics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

IISC Bengaluru, in an official statement, said, "The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on this web page and not the one found on the candidate's response sheet."

The fee of Rs 500 will be refunded to the student only if a challenge is found to be valid. The final answer key will be available on the official site web page in the third week of March.

Steps to download JAM Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IISC JAM — jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are now available'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the subject link you wish to check

Step 5: JAM answer key 2021 for the selected subject will be displayed on the computer screen in a pdf format

Step 6: Download the JAM answer key and take its printout for future reference