Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Narendra Modi, Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal pay tribute to martyrs on tragedy's 101st anniversary

On 13 April, 1919, British soldiers, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, opened fire at a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi.

About 1,000 people, including women and children, were killed. People had assembled peacefully at Jallianwala Bagh to condemn the arrest of two leaders - Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew.

Jallianwala Bagh, an enclosed garden situated close to the Golden Temple, had only one entry and exit point, which the British troops had guarded, stopping people from evacuating the place. The indiscriminate firing continued till the soldiers ran out of ammunition.

The shooting was followed by the proclamation of martial law in Punjab.

This year marks 101 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Several leaders paid their tributes to those who lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture from his visit to Jallianwala Bagh memorial and said that the country will “never forget their courage and sacrifice” of those who lost their lives.

I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come. pic.twitter.com/JgDwAoWkAy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to the martyrs, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said they will never be forgotten.

I call upon the people, especially the youth, to draw inspiration from the valor, steely resolve & nationalistic commitment displayed by our freedom fighters and leaders during the freedom movement. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 13, 2020

Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar who were massacred on this day in 1919. I salute their courage and sacrifice. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 13, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the memory of the “unfortunate” incident still haunts everyone even after 101 years. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, saying every Indian will remember the sacrifices of the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

I join the nation in paying my tributes to the innocent martyrs of the #JallianwalaBagh massacre. It’s been 101 years but the memory of this unfortunate incident still haunts us. I bow in the honour of their martyrdom. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2020

जलियांवाला बाग के शहीदों को शत्-शत् नमन। हमारे देश को आजाद कराने के लिए उनकी कुर्बानी को हर हिंदुस्तानी सदैव याद रखेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.