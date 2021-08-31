Jaipur company offers employees 'Netflix and chill' holiday on 3 Sep to watch ‘Money Heist’

The firm, Verve Logic, shared a post on Twitter, which featured an email to the employees from the company’s CEO Abhishek Jain.

As the release date for the final season of the globally acclaimed Spanish show La Casa de Papel or Money Heist nears, a Jaipur-based company is offering its employees a ‘Netflix and chill holiday’ to binge-watch the show on 3 September.

In his mail, Jain had stated that the reason for the holiday was to save an attack on our emails with false leaves or witness mass bunks and switched off mobile phones on the day.

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia- Please don't end this one! "Kehdo Ye Juth Hai"❤️ pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

He added that the firm understood that it was okay to take a break sometimes to recharge. Jain also said that he wanted to thank all employees for their efforts, saying that after all the stress of recent times “we know after all, ‘Ek Break to Banta Hai’”.

He signed off on the email with the words "Bella Ciao," a nod to the show's anthem. Verve Logic also released a mock schedule for its employees to follow on the day, with dedicated time slots for gushing about the show.

The post grabbed eyeballs around the world, with even Netflix India’s official account commenting on the post. The streaming giant joked that it had already prepared excuses for skipping work, but the idea of a holiday was “fantastic”.

We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic! 💯 https://t.co/2wb5c6MORm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2021

One of the most popular shows globally, the final part of Money Heist will feature the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang trapped inside the Bank of Spain while trying to evade capture one last time.

The series features a hugely talented cast including Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Esther Acebo, Pedro Alonso and Jaime Lorrente. The show features thrilling escapes, romance, friendship, betrayal, and nerve-wracking heists.