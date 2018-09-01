Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away at 51: Narendra Modi condoles death, says his teachings will continue inspiring people

New Delhi: Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away on Saturday at Delhi's Radhapuri temple after a prolonged illness. The 51-year-old seer, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 am. He was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," the prime minister tweeted.

Born on 26 June, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, the renowned Digambar Jain monk has a huge following in the Jain community. He was popularly known for his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan'. He accepted celibacy and decided to lead a life of a monk in the year 1981. His last rites will be performed in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar later in the day.