‘Jai Kisan to Farmers reap Modi climbdown’: How newspapers reacted to Centre’s decision to withdraw three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the nation on Friday when he announced that the three contentious laws would be repealed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament

In an address to the nation, he said, "While apologising to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (dedication) that we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws."

He added, "I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home to your fields and your families and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh."

The move came on the festival of GurPurab, when Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birthday is celebrated, mainly in Punjab.

Unexpectedly, the announcement made headlines across the nation with newspapers carrying the report on their front pages.

Here’s a look at how they carried the news.

Telegraph India on its front page carried the headline ‘Jai Kisan’. The newspaper also had various different farmer-related stories across their edition.

Indian Express splashed the news on their front page with the headline ‘Farmers reap Modi climbdown’. It also carried a report on how the government by calling farmers ‘Khalistani, Andolanjeevi’ had read it wrong and was trying course correction ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

The Hindustan Times also had given front page coverage to the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws. It's headline for the edition was simple, yet effective — 'Farm laws to go after year of protests'.

The Times of India’s headline highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology to the country in their headline for their front page reportage.

In their report, they wrote, “In a decision that took the nation by surprise, PM Modi on Friday offered an apology for being unable to convince a section of farmers about the benefits of the new farm laws and announced they would be withdrawn in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament."

Other newspapers such as Business Standard and Deccan Chronicle both dedicated their front pages to the repeal of the farm law.

Maharashtra’s famous newspaper, Lokmat, also had the farm law withdrawal as its front page news. It also featured the reactions of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was quoted as saying that the decision was political.

“As UP and Punjab elections came closer and particularly when the BJP people saw the reaction of farmers in the villages of Haryana and Punjab and some other states. They could not ignore this aspect and keeping in mind the upcoming elections they decided to withdraw the three farm laws,” Pawar said.

With inputs from agencies