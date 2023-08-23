With the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 just hours away from setting foot on the uncharted south pole of the moon, Indians all across the globe are waiting to watch the historical feat come to fruition. One such well-wisher amongst billions is Odisha-based international sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik. In a recent post shared by the artist on microblogging site X, he and his students rooted for the successful landing by creating exquisite sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.

“ALL THE BEST #Chandrayan3” reads the art with the message “Jai Ho ISRO.” The artists have also shown it as a triumphant feat with an Indian flag placed on the landing. They also tagged ISRO to the post.

ALL THE BEST 🇮🇳 #Chandrayan3

My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/SDbL8kpbEt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2023

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 15,000 views.

Tamil Nadu State Secretary for the Educational Wing, Dr. S. Jeyakkannan wrote, “Sir, I convey my gratitude to your talented students.”

“Sudarsan Ji, that’s a wonderful idea!” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

#WATCH | Team of Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends best wishes ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23. pic.twitter.com/L72Gzb0oX3 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3’s landing

A follow-on to Chandrayaan-2, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023. Based on ISRO’s official website, Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan are scheduled to reach the surface near the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm, today 23 August.

In anticipation of its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country hold their breath. If accomplished, India would be the fourth country in the world to do so after the United States, Russia and China. However, it would still make India the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

The LIVE telecast of the soft-landing begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST or 5:20 pm on August 23. Live coverage of the launch will be available on the ISRO website, including on its YouTube channel, Facebook and public broadcaster DD National TV.