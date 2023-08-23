'Jai Ho ISRO': Odisha sand artist roots for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing
In a recent post shared by the artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, he and his students rooted for the successful landing by creating exquisite sand art at Puri beach in Odisha
With the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 just hours away from setting foot on the uncharted south pole of the moon, Indians all across the globe are waiting to watch the historical feat come to fruition. One such well-wisher amongst billions is Odisha-based international sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik. In a recent post shared by the artist on microblogging site X, he and his students rooted for the successful landing by creating exquisite sand art at Puri beach in Odisha.
“ALL THE BEST #Chandrayan3” reads the art with the message “Jai Ho ISRO.” The artists have also shown it as a triumphant feat with an Indian flag placed on the landing. They also tagged ISRO to the post.
ALL THE BEST 🇮🇳 #Chandrayan3
My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message "Jai Ho @isro , at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/SDbL8kpbEt
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2023
Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 15,000 views.
Tamil Nadu State Secretary for the Educational Wing, Dr. S. Jeyakkannan wrote, “Sir, I convey my gratitude to your talented students.”
Sir, convey my gratitude to
your talent students👩🎓
👌👌👌💐💐💐
— Dr. S. JEYAKKANNAN, B.E,M.E,M.C.A,AMIE, Ph.D(Mech) (@Dr_SJeyakkannan) August 22, 2023
“Sudarsan Ji, that’s a wonderful idea!” wrote another user.
Sudarsan Ji, That's a wonderful idea!
— Sagar Jamane (@JamaneSagar) August 23, 2023
Another user commented, “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”
Jai Hind Jai Bharat 🇮🇳
— AK Srivastava (@AJIT20941673) August 22, 2023
The post was also covered in red hearts by many people.
#WATCH | Team of Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends best wishes ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23. pic.twitter.com/L72Gzb0oX3
— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
Chandrayaan-3’s landing
A follow-on to Chandrayaan-2, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023. Based on ISRO’s official website, Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan are scheduled to reach the surface near the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm, today 23 August.
In anticipation of its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country hold their breath. If accomplished, India would be the fourth country in the world to do so after the United States, Russia and China. However, it would still make India the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.
The LIVE telecast of the soft-landing begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST or 5:20 pm on August 23. Live coverage of the launch will be available on the ISRO website, including on its YouTube channel, Facebook and public broadcaster DD National TV.
