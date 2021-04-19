Jagan Mohan Reddy releases first tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena for 2020-21 for 10.88 lakh students

The first instalment under the Andhra Pradesh govt's Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme amounts to nearly Rs 672 crore

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited the first instalment of fee reimbursement for 10.88 lakh students from his camp office. The first instalment took place under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme which amounts to nearly Rs 672 crore.

According to The Hindu, the money was transferred into the bank accounts of mothers of 10.88 lakh students who are pursuing higher studies in the state. So far, a total of Rs 4,879 crore has been consumed under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Reddy further stated that the scheme has been introduced to make education accessible to the underprivileged. In a speech about the scheme, Reddy pointed out that none of the previous governments ever introduced such a scheme for students so far.

During the event, the chief minister asserted that the state government always stood up for the education sector and so they have finally rolled out schemes such as Jagananna Goru Mudha, Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena. These schemes have been introduced so that no family falls into debts due to financial burden.

The money was earlier paid to college owners but from now on it will be directly credited into the bank accounts of mothers. Also, if anyone faces any issue while availing the scheme, then the beneficiaries can call a toll-free number 1902 for further assistance.

As the first instalment of fees has been paid, the second instalment would be released in July, while the third one will be released in December and the final for 2020 - 21 will be in February, 2022. For 2019-20, a total sum of Rs. 4,208 crore was released towards fee reimbursement, while dues for 2018 - 19 were amounting to Rs. 1,880 crore have been cleared.