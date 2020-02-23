Jaffrabad anti-CAA protests: Over 500 women block road connecting Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar; Delhi Metro shuts station

More than 500 people, mostly women, sat on a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) near Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station. The protest began hours after a road, closed since two months due to the Shaheen Bagh protest, was opened for vehicular traffic.

The protest in Jaffrabad began on Saturday night on Road number 66, which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar, prompting the Delhi Metro authorities to close the entry and exit gates of the station. The women, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revokes the CAA.

#WATCH Delhi: People continue to protest in Jaffrabad metro station area, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Security has been deployed there. As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, entry and exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. pic.twitter.com/gOLTj9MUnG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Traffic was impacted in the area and the police was trying to talk to protesters to clear the road.

Heavy security was deployed in the area even as protesters tied blue bands on their arms and also raised 'Jai Bhim' slogans. Social activist Faheem Baig told PTI that there was resentment among the people against the way the government was handling the issue. Meanwhile, Shamim Ahmed, a local cleric, engaged in talks with the protesters at Jaffrabad in an attempt to persuade them to leave the site.

#WATCH Delhi: Heavy security deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area. Protesters are agitating near the metro station, in protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/6ZdYuqesEU — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

There is another protest underway near the main Seelampur road and Kardampuri area.

These protests come at a time when the Supreme Court appointed interlocutors in an attempt to reach out to the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. The protest blocked a road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida. Following mediation between interlocutors and protesters, road number 9, a one-way route connecting Noida with Kalindi Kunj, was opened on Saturday. The Supreme Court on Monday had appointed two advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde as interlocutors and will hear the matter next on 24 February.

Protesters have been opposing CAA and NRC calling them unconstitutional, divisive and discriminatory, since they use religion as a basis for citizenship.

With inputs from PTI

