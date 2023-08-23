India

Jadavpur University Student Death: Initial probe reveals victim was sexually molested, paraded naked

The teen, who hailed from West Bengal's Nadia district, was allegedly 'sexually molested' and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, 'had played active roles' in the entire episode, police officials said

FP Staff Last Updated:August 23, 2023 12:14:15 IST
A student died due to ragging on Jadavpur University campus last week. Facebook.

An initial probe over the death of a first-year student in Jadavpur University by the Kolkata Police has revealed that the victim was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel’s second floor, minutes before he fell off from there and died.

The teen, who hailed from West Bengal’s Nadia district, was allegedly “sexually molested” and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, “had played active roles” in the entire episode, police officials said.

Revealing more details of the crime, an officer told PTI, “The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room no. 70. We have evidence.”

Jadavpur

Jadavpur University ragging case: 6 more arrested in death of 18-year-old Bengali honours student

Jadavpur

High Court to probe Jadavpur University crisis following tragic student demise

One of the accused also revealed that a WhatsApp group that was analysed by the police was created to “misdirect cops.”

“Probe also revealed that those arrested had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed,” the officer added.

Two other students of the varsity have been summoned to appear before the investigators for questioning in connection with the probe.

The teen died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel near the campus on the night of August 9.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: August 23, 2023 12:14:15 IST

Jadavpur ragging row: How varsity plans to curb the menace after student's death
Explainers

Jadavpur ragging row: How varsity plans to curb the menace after student's death

Jadavpur University authorities have introduced new rules, including making identity cards compulsory for entry into the campus and banning the use of alcohol and illegal substances. These steps come in the wake of the death of a first-year student, who was allegedly severely ragged by his seniors

‘Need to hear students’ opinions,’ says Calcutta HC over Jadavpur University death case
India

‘Need to hear students’ opinions,’ says Calcutta HC over Jadavpur University death case

The court was hearing petitions seeking its intervention in the case of the death of a first-year student who fell from a hostel building on August 9 and died at a nearby hospital early morning the next day. The police have registered a case of murder and conspiracy and made 12 arrests so far

Why guilty may go scot-free in Jadavpur University’s ragging death case, again
Opinion

Why guilty may go scot-free in Jadavpur University’s ragging death case, again

The college authorities denied the ragging charge but suspended five seniors, four of whom were arrested in the case. This is the same institute where another student died by suicide in 2009 after being tortured in the name of ragging