Jadavpur University Student Death: Initial probe reveals victim was sexually molested, paraded naked
The teen, who hailed from West Bengal's Nadia district, was allegedly 'sexually molested' and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, 'had played active roles' in the entire episode, police officials said
An initial probe over the death of a first-year student in Jadavpur University by the Kolkata Police has revealed that the victim was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel’s second floor, minutes before he fell off from there and died.
The teen, who hailed from West Bengal’s Nadia district, was allegedly “sexually molested” and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, “had played active roles” in the entire episode, police officials said.
Revealing more details of the crime, an officer told PTI, “The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room no. 70. We have evidence.”
One of the accused also revealed that a WhatsApp group that was analysed by the police was created to “misdirect cops.”
“Probe also revealed that those arrested had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed,” the officer added.
Two other students of the varsity have been summoned to appear before the investigators for questioning in connection with the probe.
The teen died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the main boys’ hostel near the campus on the night of August 9.
With inputs from PTI
