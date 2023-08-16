Jadavpur University ragging case: 6 more arrested in death of 18-year-old Bengali honours student

Six more people, including former students of Jadavpur University, have been arrested for the alleged ragging and death of a first-year Bengali honours student on 9 August.

With the fresh arrests, a total of nine people have been nabbed in the case that has triggered outrage across the state.

Of the six arrested, three are former students, while the others are currently pursuing courses in the varsity.

A report by NDTV quoted sources saying that those arrested allegedly instructed other students of JU over what statements they should give to the police.

The arrested students were on campus at the time of the incident but left soon after.

“Six people, including present and former students, who were present in the hostel on the night of 9 August, have been arrested. Earlier three persons, including a former student and two second-year students, were arrested,” a police officer said.

The fresh arrests were made hours ahead of an emergency meeting convened by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is the chancellor of the state-run university, with the university’s court committee on Wednesday.

Row over Jadavpur University student death

On 9 August, the 18-year-old first-year student allegedly jumped from the second-floor balcony of the Jadavpur University’s main hostel after he was allegedly ragged.

The student, a resident of Bagula in the Nadia district of West Bengal, died at a hospital while undergoing treatment on 10 August.

Police have registered a case of murder and conspiracy after several allegations of ragging emerged. The case was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the student’s father. As per reports, a sexual harassment angle is also being probed.

Another case was registered when police were stopped from entering the campus.

During the investigation, several hostellers, including former students staying at the hostel illegally, as well as a section of the university, and hostel authorities, including a dean and hostel superintendent, were quizzed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the student’s parents and assured them of strict action.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a political war of words with CM Banerjee blaming the Left-backed student bodies over the incident.

Also, the BJP is set to hold a protest over the incident.

Interestingly, the incident took place despite the university authorities having put up anti-ragging hoardings inside the campus. It earlier shifted freshers to a separate hostel.

As per reports, Jadavpur University is expected to send a detailed report to University Grants Commission (UGC).