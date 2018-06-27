Football world cup 2018

JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand Class 12th Arts Result declared; check how you fared on jac.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 27, 2018 15:22:23 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the result for Class 12th Arts 2018. Candidates can check the official JAC website jac.ac.in or jharresults.nic.in to get their results.

If the candidates face trouble accessing the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can check other result websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examination was held from 8 March to 27 March.

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Log on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) jac.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JAC class 12 Arts results 2018.

3. Type the necessary details and click on 'Submit'.

4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

A total of 93,781 students from the Science stream registered for the Class 12th exam. Of those 92,405 gave the exam and 44,677 students passed the exam.

The commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49 percent i.e. of 40,244 students, 27,164 cleared the exam.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


