JAC Class 9 result 2019 declared on official website; check your score on www.jac.nic.in

JAC 9th Result 2019 : The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has announced the JAC class 9 20019 examination today.

The JAC Class 9 result 2019 is now available on the official website of the JAC Jharkhand Academic Council jac.nic.in

Students who appeared for the Jharkhand Class 9 examination are advised to check their JAC Result 2019 through the official website of the board only.

Steps to check your JAC class 9 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official JAC Board's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads ‘Check your JAC 9th Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your credentials roll number and registration number in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to check your result.

Step 5: Once your result is displayed on the screen download and take a printout for future use.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination conducted in the month of February by the JAC reports, The Indian Express.

