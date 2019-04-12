JAC class 8 Result 2019 to be declared today; students can visit www.jharresults.nic.in to check their scores

JAC class 8 Result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 8 board exam result today (12 April, Friday). The JAC will release the class 8 result on the official website of the board : www.jac.nic.in.

JAC is one of the few education boards that conduct board examinations for class 8 in the country. Students who appeared for the examinations are advised to check their result through the official website only. Students can visit either of these websites : www.jacresults.com, www.jharresults.nic.in, www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or www.jac.nic.in

Steps to check and download the JAC class 8 Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board : www.jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link provided for class 8th board examination.

Step 3: Enter the credentials like your roll number/registration number and other details correctly.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.

Step 5: Download it from the relevant link and keep it for further use.

According to a report in The Indian Express, this year, over 5.56 lakh students appeared in the examination. JAC class 8 board examinations were conducted in February this year.

Students who successfully qualify in the JAC class 8 board exam will be promoted to class 9. Students who fail in the board examination will be given a chance to appear in the compartmental examination for class 8.

The council is yet to announce details on this, reports NDTV.

