JAC Class 12th results declared: Girls outshine boys; Simdega district records highest pass percentage in Commerce, Palamau in Science

Girls outshined boys once again in Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Intermediate exams (Class 12 exams) in both Science and Commerce stream, the results of which were declared today on Jharkhand Board's official website jac.nic.in.

According to reports, this year, 6,127 students from the Commerce stream secured the first division, 18,276 got a second division and 2,770 passed with a third division. The total number of students who passed the Jharkhand Class 12th Commerce exam was 27,164.

For the science stream, as many as 16,618 students got the first division, 26,337 secured a second division, while 2,770 students passed with a third division. The total number of students who cleared the Jharkhand Class 12th Science exam was 44,677.

The India Express reported that the Simdega dictrict saw the highest pass percentage at 86.5 percent in the Commerce stream while Palamau district topped among districts with 65.17 percent in the Science stream.

The Palamau district also recorded the highest pass percentage, while Ranchi, the state capital saw 52.17 percent, reported Mint.

Overall, girls performed better than boys in both the streams. The Commerce stream saw 75.74 percent girls clearing the exam as against 61.49 percent of boys. In the Science stream too, 49.73 percent girls passed the exam as compared to 47.79 percent of boys.

JAC chairman, Arvind Prasad Singh said that the list of toppers will be announced after 10 days. The answer sheets of the top 10 students will be re-evaluated again to avoid any error or discrepancy, reported Hindustan Times.

Here is how you can check your score for the Jharkhand board exams 2018:

- Go to the official website jac.nic.in

- Click on the results tab

- Fill your roll number and date of birth

- Press submit

- Your result will be displayed

- Download and take a print out for future reference

Last year the results were declared on 30 May. But this year, the results were expected to be delayed by as the JAC had postponed the papers which were scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 March to 2 and 3 April respectively. In order to ensure transparency, the board took several special measure to combat cheating during the examination. Cameras were installed to keep a check on the students while processes like registration for the exam and issuance of admit card were made online.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.