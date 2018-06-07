JAC Class 12th results declared for Commerce, Science streams: Girls outshine boys; toppers list to be announced after 10 days

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 12th board result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams today on the official website jac.nic.in.

Overall, girls performed better than boys in both the streams. The Commerce stream saw 75.74 percent girls clearing the exam as against 61.49 percent of boys. In the Science stream too, 49.73 percent girls passed the exam as compared to 47.79 percent of boys.

JAC chairman, Arvind Prasad Singh said that the list of toppers will be announced after 10 days. The answer sheets of the top 10 students will be re-evaluated again to avoid any error or discrepancy, reported Hindustan Times.

According to reports, the total number of students who passed the Jharkhand Class 12th Commerce exam was 27,164. As many as 6,127 students secured the first division, 18,276 got a second division and 2,770 passed with a third division.

The total number of students who cleared the Jharkhand Class 12th Science exam was 44,677. As many as 16,618 students got the first division, 26,337 secured a second division, while 2,770 students passed with a third division.

A report by The India Express said that the Simdega dictrict saw the highest pass percentage at 86.5 percent in the Commerce stream while Palamau district topped among districts with 65.17 percent in the Science stream.

Here is how you can check your Jharkhand Board result 2018:

- Go to official results website jac.nic.in.

- Click on the respective result link

- Enter the required details

- Submit and view your result

The results were delayed this year on account of the examinations being conducted later than the usual schedule. The result for Inter-Arts stream is likely to be announced in the third week of June.

The Council will wrap up result declaration for Intermediate and Matric exams by 9 June 2018.