JAC Class 10th Result 2019 declared on official website jac.nic.in: Here is how to check score

JAC 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in Ranchi has declared the JAC Class 10 result 2019 today (Thursday, 16 May) on its official website jac.nic.in.

The result are available at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in. Here is how you can check the result.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Step 6: Alternatively, you can check your results by entering your details in the following portal





Students can also check their results through websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams, which were held between 20 February and 9 March.

