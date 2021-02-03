JAC Board Exam 2021: Jharkhand board revises Class 10, Class 12 exam dates; tests to begin on 4 May

Earlier, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from 9 March and continue till 26 March, 2021

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has pushed back the JAC board exam 2021 by two months, delaying to May.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday regarding the final date of the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

According to Republic World, the deferred exams will now start on 4 May and go on till 21 May. Moreover, JAC will be conducting the practical exams for both the secondary and higher secondary students from 6 April.

The last practical exam is scheduled to be completed by 27 April.

The portal quoted an official of the board to say that the exams will be held in two shifts. While Class 10 students will be appearing for the board exams in the morning shift, the afternoon shift will see the Class 12 papers being held.

Also, all forms of safety protocols will be followed. The revised exam schedule for both the classes are likely to be uploaded on the JAC’s website soon.

Earlier, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from 9 March and continue till 26 March, 2021.

Guidelines were given to organise the board exams with strict focus on the COVID-19 protocols. However, as a Times Now report stated, the examination was in deliberation of being postponed in accordance with a directive given by the education department.

The dates for the March exam were later cancelled “following the directive of the education department”.