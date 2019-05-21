JAC 12th Result 2019: Jharkhand board declares Class 12 arts results; check jac.nic.in, jacresults.com for scores

JAC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results for Jharkhand Intermediate (Class 12) exams for the arts stream on its official websites jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Last year, the JAC Intermediate results for the Arts stream were announced on 27 June.

The JAC Class 12 science and commerce results were declared in a surprise move, which had led to speculation that arts results would also be declared soon.

Steps to check JAC Class 12 results 2019 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future use.

Students can also check their results right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

A total of 1.81 lakh students sat for the arts Class 12 exams in 2018. Of them, 1.31 lakh cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 72.6. Gaurav Ankit Kumar had been named topper of Arts stream last year.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.