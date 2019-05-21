JAC 12th Result 2019: Jharkhand board announces Class 12 arts scores on official websites jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC announced the results for Jharkhand Intermediate or Jharkhand Class 12 exams for the arts stream today. To know their scores, students can easily log on to the Council's official websites jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Steps to check JAC Class 12 results 2019 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future use.

Students can also check their results

The Jharkhand Academic Council confirmed the date of the Board's JAC 12th Arts Result declaration late in the day.

The Council was for the longest time yet to announce a date, even though the surprise release of the Science and Commerce stream results had led to speculation that the Arts results would also be declared soon.

This year, 3.15 lakh candidates had appeared for Jharkhand Board Intermediate Exam 2019 that was conducted from 8 March to 27 March.

Last year, the JAC Intermediate results for the Arts stream were announced on 27 June.

A total of 1.81 lakh students sat for the Arts Class 12 exam in 2018. Out of them, 1.31 lakh cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 72.6. Gaurav Ankit Kumar had been named topper of Arts stream last year.

