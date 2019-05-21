JAC 12th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts results if official site is down

JAC 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results for Intermediate or Class 12 exams for the arts stream today (21 May). Students can easily log on to the council's official websites jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in to check their scores.

Seeing that the official websites will see unusual traffic right after the results are declared, it is likely that the portal may display glitches. In such a situation, students should not worry and instead, try to log on to other alternative websites that offer the same services.

There are many websites like jagranjosh.com, livehindustan.com and examResults.net where you can easily register with details available on your admit card to get the results.

How to check JAC Class 12 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says Jhakhand Board Class 12 Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Jharkhand Board Class 12 Examination 2019 result

Steps to check JAC Class 12 arts scores on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or type the URL jharkhand.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link for the Jharkhand board

Step 4: Click on the relevant link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your arts results

Students can also check their results right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

Results via SMS

You can also register to get your scores delivered to you through SMS. ExamResults offers an SMS service for which you need to pre-register. The steps for this are simple and only require you to send the following to 56263: "RESULT<space>gt;JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO"

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.