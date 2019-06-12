JAC 11th Result 2019: Jharkhand board announces results for Class 11, Class 12 vocational exams at jacresults.com

JAC 11th Result 2019| The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the Jharkhand Class 11 and Class 12 vocational result today (Wednesday, 12 June) around 3 pm on its official website. Students can log on to the official website of the board to check and download their results at jacresults.com.

This year, 82.61 percent students cleared the JAC Class 11 exam. Simdega district fared the top rank among all districts with an overall pass percentage of 90.97 percent students qualifying.

According to Jagran Josh, as many as 2,60,943 candidates appeared for the exam and out of which 2,54,302 students cleared it. A total of 1,03,565 boys and 1,06,517 girls appeared for the exam.

Steps to check the JAC Class 11 and 12 vocational exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the JAC at jacresults.com.

Step 2: Click on the link which reads, 'JAC Class 11 Result 2019' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2019', as required.

Step 3: On the result page, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step 4: Hit 'Submit'.

Step 5: Your JAC Class 11 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

JAC had released the result for Class 10 and Class 12 in May. According to India Today, Science stream students of Class 12 recorded the lowest pass percentage. While the pass percentage in the Commerce stream, stood at 70.44 percent, arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage this year with about 80 percent clearing the exam.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.