JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand board Class 10 exam results not to be declared today, confirms board official

JAC 10th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary said that the board will not declare the results of Class 10 today (Thursday, 16 May), declining several media reports making claims to this effect.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the JAC secretary, Mahip Kumar Singh said, "We are not declaring the result today; in fact the result is not going to be out in this week."

Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can check their scores on the official websites jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, after the results are declared. JAC held the Class 10 exams from 20 February to 9 March this year. In 2018, the results were declared on 12 May.

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their results through websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

This year approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 board exams. Last year, an overall pass percentage of 59.48 percent was recorded.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.