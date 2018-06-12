JAC 10th Result 2018: Jharkhand Board Class 10th result to be declared shortly; check score at jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the JAC Class 10th results or JAC matric results shortly today on the official website jac.nic.in. The JAC matric results will be released for more than 4.3 lakh students at 4 pm tomorrow, according to several media reports.

Apart from the official websites, the JAC matric results will also be released on third-party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net

Here is how to check your score for JAC Class 10th result 2018:

- Visit the official website jac.nic.in.

- Click on the link to 'Jharkhand Board Class 10th result'

- Enter name and roll number and submit.

- Enter your roll number and press 'Submit' to view your result

- Download and save the result for future reference.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the announcement of board results was delayed as the evaluation procedure of the matric exam papers took some time. 4,31,734 candidates had registered for the matric exams this year in 954 examination centres across Jharkhand and the JAC matric examination was concluded on 21 March.