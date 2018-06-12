You are here:
JAC 10th Result 2018: Jharkhand Board Class 10th result declared on jac.nic.in; overall pass percentage 59.48%

India FP Staff Jun 12, 2018 16:57:29 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released Class 10th results (or JAC matric results) on the official website jac.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the exam can log on to the official website to check their results.

According to Times Now, 59.48 percent students have passed the exam. A total of 4.28 lakh students appeared for the JAC 10th Exam this year.

Here is how to check your score for JAC Class 10th result 2018:

- Visit the official website jac.nic.in.

- Click on the link to 'Jharkhand Board Class 10th result'

- Enter name and roll number and submit.

- Enter your roll number and press 'Submit' to view your result

- Download and save the result for future reference.

According to reports, 61.79 percent boys have cleared the examination successfully, while 57.29 girls have passed.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 16:57 PM

