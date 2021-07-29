Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 | This year, 2,70,931 students secured the first division and 1,33,924 have got the second division in the JAC 10th results
Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LATEST Updates | Education minister Jagarnath Mahato said 95.93 percent students have cleared the Class 10 exams.
Since the results are being announced online, students will have to download their mark sheets in online mode as well. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Here's how to download.
The results of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 will be announced today (29 July) at 3 pm. JAC chief Arvind Prasad Singh is expected to announce Jharkhand Board matriculation result soon.
The link will be activated once the results are announced by Singh.
As reported by Jagran, the Jharkhand Class 12 results will be announced by 31 July. However, News18 reported that the result may be decalred tomorrow (30 July). There has been no official confirmation on the Class 12 results yet.
Once declared, students can follow these steps to check the JAC Class 10 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results section
Step 3: Now click on the JAC class 10 results
Step 4: Once the link opens, enter your login credentials and click on submit
Step 5: Your JAC class 10 results will open. Download it
Step 6: Take a print out of the results and keep it safely
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021
As per reports, the Class 12 board results is expected tomorrow. Once declared JAC class 12 students can take the following steps to download their results:
The Jharkhand board examinations were cancelled by the Chief Minister of the state Hemant Soren due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the alternative assessment criteria by the board, Class 10 results have been calculated on the basis of the marks scored in Class 9 while Class 12 results have been prepared by taking into consideration the marks scored in Class 11.
Disclaimer: The result date and time are subject to change. Students are advised check the official website for details.