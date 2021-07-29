Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 | This year, 2,70,931 students secured the first division and 1,33,924 have got the second division in the JAC 10th results

Auto refresh feeds

The JAC Class 10th results will also be available on private websites — indiaresults or examresults — but students are advised to check their results on the official websites for authenticity.

This year in the JAC 10th Results, a total of 2,70,931 students have secured the first division. At least 1,33,925 students have got second division while, at the third division are 11,069 students.

All the 9 nine lakh students -- including 6 lakh for matric and 3 lakh for inter -- are expected to be declared pass. This year, most of the boards have decided to pass all students who had registered for exams. Govt has decided to not let any student be at a disadvantage due to the COVID-19. Since schools were shut and classes were held online, not all students had access to equal education. In such a situation, it is anticipated that the results would announce a 100% pass percentage.

Since the exams could not be held this year, a panel of experts has finalised based on an alternative mode of assessment. For class 10, marks will be based on their performance in class 9 finals, for class 12 students marks will be given based on their class 11 results. Out of the total marks, 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams and 20 per cent will be given to practicals. While for theory the marks are being given on last year's performance, the marks for practicals will be given by schools. In subjects which do not include practical exams will be evaluated using internal assessment marks. This means the class 10/ class 12 internal assessment will have 20% weightage.

Step 1 : Visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the results section Step 3 : Now click on the JAC class 10 results Step 4 : Once the link opens, enter your login credentials and click on submit Step 5 : Your JAC class 10 results will open. Download it Step 6 : Take a print out of the results for future reference

While the Jharkhand board will announce the matric or class 10 results today, the class 12 or inter results are expected to be announced tomorrow. The JAC has changed its result declaration date several times earlier. First JAC said that it will release results by July 20, however, it was postponed. Jharkhand Board then said it will declare results of 10th by July 27 and of the 12th class by July 30. The SC has directed all states to announce results by July 31, hence JAC will have to comply with the order.

Since the results are being announced online, students will have to download their mark sheets in online mode as well. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Here's how to download - Step 1: Visit official websites Step 2: Click on Result link Step 3: Log-in using roll number Step 4: Result will appear, download

The press conference, which was scheduled to start at 3, has been slightly delayed.

JAC matric results hve been declared at jac.nic.in. Of the total 433571 students who registered for the exam, as many as 4,15,924 candidates have cleared the exams.

The JAC Class 10th results will also be available on private websites — indiaresults or examresults — but students are advised to check their results on the official websites for authenticity.

This year in the JAC 10th Results, a total of 2,70,931 students have secured the first division. At least 1,33,925 students have got second division while, at the third division are 11,069 students.

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LATEST Updates | Education minister Jagarnath Mahato said 95.93 percent students have cleared the Class 10 exams.

Since the results are being announced online, students will have to download their mark sheets in online mode as well. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Here's how to download.

The results of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 will be announced today (29 July) at 3 pm. JAC chief Arvind Prasad Singh is expected to announce Jharkhand Board matriculation result soon.

The link will be activated once the results are announced by Singh.

As reported by Jagran, the Jharkhand Class 12 results will be announced by 31 July. However, News18 reported that the result may be decalred tomorrow (30 July). There has been no official confirmation on the Class 12 results yet.

Once declared, students can follow these steps to check the JAC Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results section

Step 3: Now click on the JAC class 10 results

Step 4: Once the link opens, enter your login credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Your JAC class 10 results will open. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the results and keep it safely

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021

As per reports, the Class 12 board results is expected tomorrow. Once declared JAC class 12 students can take the following steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results section

Step 3: Now click on the JAC class 12 results

Step 4: Once the link opens, enter your login credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Your JAC class 12 results will open. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the results and keep it safely

The Jharkhand board examinations were cancelled by the Chief Minister of the state Hemant Soren due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the alternative assessment criteria by the board, Class 10 results have been calculated on the basis of the marks scored in Class 9 while Class 12 results have been prepared by taking into consideration the marks scored in Class 11.

Disclaimer: The result date and time are subject to change. Students are advised check the official website for details.