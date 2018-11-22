J&K Assembly dissolution updates: Ram Madhav withdraws 'made in Pakistan' jibe against PDP, NC; masks it as humour

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved LATEST updates: Omar Abdullah sought to draw attention to the reason's cited by governor as he dissolved the Assembly. He said that the governor's claims should be taken seriously and they must be looked into.
"Justice has not been done to us. The allegation that money was used, MLAs were bought, horse-trading was done, the governor himself has written this. This he must explain to the people of the state. Please show what evidence you have, who has used money, and where it is," Abdullah told reporters.
Speaking to the press, Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference was initially not in favour of forming a government. However, after meeting people we sensed that they were disillusioned and wanted a solution for their issues. Meanwhile, no one was defending the Section 35 A seriously in Supreme Court, and there were attempts to vitiate the communal environment in the state. He said that it was then we decided to support the attempts to form a government.
Omar Abdullah latched on to Ram Madhav's allegations that his party, National Congress boycotted the local body polls on directions from Pakistan. Omar demanded that Madhav proves his allegations.
Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to criticise the Jammu and Kashmir governor's move to dissolve the Assembly just when three non BJP parties were in the midst of stiching together an alliance. He said: "When a Governor brazenly plays politics under instructions ' Satya ' becomes a pawn in the hands of ' Asatya ' . BJP's shameless power play in J&K recipe for disaster ."
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday and decided that the Lok Sabha elections and Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held together in 2019.
All parties will be closing in for a huddle with their rank and file to assess the situation in state ahead of impending Assembly elections. While BJP had already announced its outgoing MLAs witll hold a crucial meeting today, National Conference also said that its core group will meet at 10.30 am. The PDP will hold an internal meeting at 12 pm.
Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says that all the Kashmir based main stream political parties are pro-Pakistan and take their orders from Pakistan, to keep what he said “nationalist forces out of the state.
"They want to destabilize the state and Governor Malik took the right decision. The decision of boycotting the municipal and panchayat polls was done on the instance of the direction of Pakistan’s masters. That is why they fielded proxy candidates in the ongoing panchayat elections. They did not want to upset their masters," he added.
Clarifying his move, Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess." Speaking to reporters, Malik said that an unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state.
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the Assembly with immediate effect considering four main aspects, including "extensive horse-trading" and the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies", the Raj Bhavan said in a statement Wednesday night.
The assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. In a statement later, the Raj Bhavan said, "The Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources."
Citing the main reasons in four points, the statement said, "The impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies including some which have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly; whereas the experience of the past few years shows that with the fractured mandate that is there in the Assembly, it is not possible to form a stable government comprising of like-minded parties. The coming together of such parties in a grouping is nothing but an attempt to gain power rather than to form a responsive government." "Reports of extensive horse-trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government. Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process," it said. The third reason cited is "serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of a majority".
It added, "The fragile security scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for security forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation." "The Governor came to the conclusion that, in this background, he has satisfied himself that the best course of action is to dissolve the assembly so as to provide stability and security to the state and hold elections at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed," it added.
Updated Date: Nov 22, 2018 16:11 PM
Highlights
Masked in humour, Ram Madhav withdraws his Pakistan jibe against National Conferece
Omar Abdullah and Congress party had demanded that Ram Madhav either withdraws is comment that NC took orders from Pakistan or prove his comment.
Ram Madhav had said: "PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government."
PDP wanted dissolution of Assembly since 5 months, why will they go to court, Satya Pal Malik
Following the controversy surrounding his decision, Satya Pal Malik said that the decision was taken in favour of the state. He said: "Are govts formed through social media? I neither tweet nor see the tweets. Why will they go to court? They were demanding this since five months. "
He added, " I want that they go to court, it's their right, they should go."
Governor's 'one-way fax machine' sends Twitter into a tizzy
The dramatic situation of an out-of-order fax machine at the Governor's office and governments being formed on social media, sent Twitterati into a tizzy. What was curious was Malik's instant order dissolving the state Assembly soon after complaints of a faulty fax machine went viral. Even Mehbooba in her tweets noted that even though the fax machine was out of order, it did not take too long for the Governor to send an order on dissolving the state Assembly.
BJP dissolved Assembly after it failed to muster majority: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"For these four or five months, BJP tried to form their own government but they didn't have majority. So they tried to break MLAs from other parties. When they saw that another government could have been formed, BJP dissolved the Assembly," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
Governor Satya Pal Malik a niceman, we've got complaints with Centre: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We don't have any complaints from Governor Satya Pal Malik. He is a very nice man. We have complaints from central government that if they had to dissolve the Assembly, they should've done it 4-5 months ago when they withdrew support from PDP," Satya Pal Malik said.
Prove that money changed hands, Omar Abdullah on governor's horse trading allegation
Omar Abdullah sought to draw attention to the reason's cited by governor as he dissolved the Assembly. He said that the governor's claims should be taken seriously and they must be looked into.
"Justice has not been done to us. The allegation that money was used, MLAs were bought, horse-trading was done, the governor himself has written this. This he must explain to the people of the state. Please show what evidence you have, who has used money, and where it is," Abdullah told reporters.
Governor Satya Pal Malik says he won't allow any underhand govt to be formed
Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that since the time he took office, incidents of stone pelting 'is almost over in the state and terrorism has gone down. "When I was made the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, I had made it clear that I will not let any underhand government to be formed and only elected government will be in power.'
Sajad Lone biggest loser in Jammu and Kashmir's 'game of thrones'
At the heart of the ongoing developments, Sajad Lone is the loneliest and saddest man. He has lost the chance to become Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, a chance the BJP and its ally may not get in near future.
The Peoples Conference was hoping to poach MLAs from other parties and put a team in place, which would be able to form the government with the help of the BJP. Sajad was planning to organize a ‘northern block’ in Kashmir’s politics and create an alternative to NC and PDP in Kashmir. From aiming at becoming the chief minister, Sajad has turned out as the biggest loser in this ‘Game of Thrones’ playing out in J&K.
Read full article here
Shoot and scoot politics won't work, prove your claim or apologise, Omar Abdullah tells Ram Madhav
Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said, "We want evidence from Ram Madhav for his statement. He is disrespecting us and sacrifices of our workers who died for this State. Shoot and scoot politics is easy to play, bring evidence or apologies."
'We have fewer differences of opinion than BJP-PDP', says Omar Abdullah
Dismissing Satya Pal Malik's arguments that the Assembly was dissolved because NC, Congress and PDP's coming together made for an unholy alliance, Omar Abdullah said, "We have lesser differences of opinion than BJP-PDP."
He said this was flawed logic and will not stand the test of history as previous NDA and UPA governments will all be found in violation of this reasoning at some point in the past.
First time a fax machine murdered democracy, says Omar Abdullah
Taking a jibe at the governor's claim that he missed Mehbooba Mufti's correspondence because his fax machine was not working, Omar Abdullah said that many things had killed democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, but this was a first when a fax machine did the job. He said that Satya Pal Malik apparently had a one-way fax machine which could send the governor's recommendation to Delhi, but failed to receive Mehbooba's letter.
He, however, added that now NC does not even have any option but to look for light humour in the situation. "But this is in no way a matter that can be laughed off," Omar said.
Omar Abdullaj says NC didn't initially want to form govt
Speaking to the press, Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference was initially not in favour of forming a government. However, after meeting people we sensed that they were disillusioned and wanted a solution for their issues. Meanwhile, no one was defending the Section 35 A seriously in Supreme Court, and there were attempts to vitiate the communal environment in the state. He said that it was then we decided to support the attempts to form a government.
Ram Madhav claims NC, PDP take orders from Pakistan; Omar Abdullah demands proof
Minutes after BJP national secretary Ram Madhav flayed JKNC and PDP claiming they are taking orders from Pakistan to destabilise state, NC president Omar Abdullah hit back him. He asked the BJP leader to show proof for the claims he made.
'When Satya becomes pawn in hands of Asatya,' Kapil Sibal flays J&K Governor for dissolving Assembly
Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to criticise the Jammu and Kashmir governor's move to dissolve the Assembly just when three non BJP parties were in the midst of stiching together an alliance. He sadi:
BJP brings in Pakistan angle to defend governer's move, says PDP and NC take directions from Islamabad
Ram Madhav took on erstwhile BJP ally as well as Opposition NC in one go. Madhav accused both Kashmir-based parties of taking directions from Pakistan and said that the governor did the right thing by dissolving the Assembly
'Guv following Gujarat model of democracy': P Chidambaram mocks at Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve Assembly
Former finance minister P Chidambaram took a potshot on the Jammu and Kashmir Governor for his decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Twitter saying that it is the 'Gujarat model of democracy that has appealed to the Governor":
"As long as no one staked a claim to form government, J&K Governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!"
Lok Sabha polls, state elections to be held together in 2019, says Centre
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday and decided that the Lok Sabha elections and Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held together in 2019.
PDP, NC to hold internal meetings to assess situation
All parties will be closing in for a huddle with their rank and file to assess the situation in state ahead of impending Assembly elections. While BJP had already announced its outgoing MLAs witll hold a crucial meeting today, National Conference also said that its core group will meet at 10.30 am.
The PDP will hold an internal meeting at 12 pm.
Didn't expect this in a democracy: Mehbooba Mufti
Speaking to India Today, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that what Governor Satya Pal Malik did was not expected in a democracy. She also rubbished the governor's claims that his move was to curb horse trading. She said it was Sajad Lone who was openly speaking about getting support from paties. "That is called horse trading," she added.
She claimed that her party, in alliance with NC and Congress would have had a clear majority, as opposed to Lone who was falling short of the magic number even with the BJP's support.
All Jammu and Kashmir political parties operate on orders from Pakistan, says BJP's Kavindra Gupta
Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says that all the Kashmir based main stream political parties are pro-Pakistan and take their orders from Pakistan, to keep what he said “nationalist forces out of the state.
"They want to destabilize the state and Governor Malik took the right decision. The decision of boycotting the municipal and panchayat polls was done on the instance of the direction of Pakistan’s masters. That is why they fielded proxy candidates in the ongoing panchayat elections. They did not want to upset their masters," he added.
State ready to conduct Assembly polls whenever, militancy limited to only 1,5 districts, says Satya Pal Malik
Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he has dissolved the Assembly knowing that the state is ready to host the Assembly elections at anytime. Malik told NDTV that the terror related activities have been restricted to only one and a half distructs.
BJP MLA's to meet today in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action, BJP State president Ravinder Raina told ANI.
Didn't want to dissolve Assembly, but attempts at horsetrading left no scope, says Satya Pal Malik
"I did not dissolve the Assembly earlier as I did not want the MLA funds to stop. But now there was no option I was getting reports that these parties are going to indulge in horse trading and that’s why I dissolved the Assembly," Satya Pal Malik told NDTV.
Satya Pal Malik cites four reasons behind move to dissolve Assembly
The governor has cited four reasons justifying his move to dissolve the Assembly just when the NC, PDP and Congress were preparing to stake claim as an alliance.
'Unworkable alliance can't be allowed to make govt,' Governor Satya Pal Malik clarifies move
In a late night move, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Singh dissolved the state Assembly just when Congress, National Congress, and People's Democratic Party announced that they will stake claim to form an alliance government. Speaking to CNN-News18, Malik said that nan unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state. Clarifying his move, Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess."
BJP state president Ravinder Raina demands fresh elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party's state president in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said that his party was in favour of fresh elections in the state. "BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action. We wish that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted along with the Parliament elections of 2019," Raina said.
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration: BJP
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.
Fresh polls are is the best option: BJP
The BJP said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir is to have fresh Assembly elections the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".
Soon after Governor Satya Pal Mallik, dissolved the Assembly amid claims by rival formations on forming a government, the BJP said that the border state cannot afford horse-trading and instability keeping its security scenario in mind.
"The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it," the BJP said.
*Mehbooba Mufti says "I have seen it all' as PDP takes along NC, Congress stake claim to Jammu and Kashmir govt*
Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.
Mehbooba Mufti claimed her letter couldn't reach the Governor as 'fax machine didn't receive it'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter tell that even though she had sent the letter expressing her party's stake claim to form a majority government in the state, it couldn't apparently be received by the fax machine at Raj Bhavan. Mufti tagged the governor, Satya Pal Malik in her post containing the letter and wrote, "Hope you see it." She then informed that she had even tried calling the governor on phone but he was unavailable and that she also later sent the letter by email.
Mufti later expressed suprise that and said that "it is very strange" that "in today's age of technology,..the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution." Her tweet came after the Governor decided to dissolve the Assembly amid the political turmoil.
14:22 (IST)
Masked in humour, Ram Madhav withdraws his Pakistan jibe against National Conferece
Omar Abdullah and Congress party had demanded that Ram Madhav either withdraws is comment that NC took orders from Pakistan or prove his comment.
Ram Madhav had said: "PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form the government."
14:18 (IST)
PDP wanted dissolution of Assembly since 5 months, why will they go to court, Satya Pal Malik
Following the controversy surrounding his decision, Satya Pal Malik said that the decision was taken in favour of the state. He said: "Are govts formed through social media? I neither tweet nor see the tweets. Why will they go to court? They were demanding this since five months. "
He added, " I want that they go to court, it's their right, they should go."
14:00 (IST)
Governor's 'one-way fax machine' sends Twitter into a tizzy
The dramatic situation of an out-of-order fax machine at the Governor's office and governments being formed on social media, sent Twitterati into a tizzy. What was curious was Malik's instant order dissolving the state Assembly soon after complaints of a faulty fax machine went viral. Even Mehbooba in her tweets noted that even though the fax machine was out of order, it did not take too long for the Governor to send an order on dissolving the state Assembly.
13:51 (IST)
BJP dissolved Assembly after it failed to muster majority: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"For these four or five months, BJP tried to form their own government but they didn't have majority. So they tried to break MLAs from other parties. When they saw that another government could have been formed, BJP dissolved the Assembly," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
13:48 (IST)
Governor Satya Pal Malik a niceman, we've got complaints with Centre: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We don't have any complaints from Governor Satya Pal Malik. He is a very nice man. We have complaints from central government that if they had to dissolve the Assembly, they should've done it 4-5 months ago when they withdrew support from PDP," Satya Pal Malik said.
13:44 (IST)
Prove that money changed hands, Omar Abdullah on governor's horse trading allegation
Omar Abdullah sought to draw attention to the reason's cited by governor as he dissolved the Assembly. He said that the governor's claims should be taken seriously and they must be looked into.
"Justice has not been done to us. The allegation that money was used, MLAs were bought, horse-trading was done, the governor himself has written this. This he must explain to the people of the state. Please show what evidence you have, who has used money, and where it is," Abdullah told reporters.
13:11 (IST)
Governor Satya Pal Malik says he won't allow any underhand govt to be formed
Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that since the time he took office, incidents of stone pelting 'is almost over in the state and terrorism has gone down. "When I was made the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, I had made it clear that I will not let any underhand government to be formed and only elected government will be in power.'
13:06 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir BJP's core group's meeting underway
13:00 (IST)
Sajad Lone biggest loser in Jammu and Kashmir's 'game of thrones'
At the heart of the ongoing developments, Sajad Lone is the loneliest and saddest man. He has lost the chance to become Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, a chance the BJP and its ally may not get in near future.
The Peoples Conference was hoping to poach MLAs from other parties and put a team in place, which would be able to form the government with the help of the BJP. Sajad was planning to organize a ‘northern block’ in Kashmir’s politics and create an alternative to NC and PDP in Kashmir. From aiming at becoming the chief minister, Sajad has turned out as the biggest loser in this ‘Game of Thrones’ playing out in J&K.
Read full article here
12:45 (IST)
Shoot and scoot politics won't work, prove your claim or apologise, Omar Abdullah tells Ram Madhav
Speaking to reporters, Omar Abdullah said, "We want evidence from Ram Madhav for his statement. He is disrespecting us and sacrifices of our workers who died for this State. Shoot and scoot politics is easy to play, bring evidence or apologies."
12:36 (IST)
'We have fewer differences of opinion than BJP-PDP', says Omar Abdullah
Dismissing Satya Pal Malik's arguments that the Assembly was dissolved because NC, Congress and PDP's coming together made for an unholy alliance, Omar Abdullah said, "We have lesser differences of opinion than BJP-PDP."
He said this was flawed logic and will not stand the test of history as previous NDA and UPA governments will all be found in violation of this reasoning at some point in the past.
12:30 (IST)
NC can't challenge governor's order as we did not communicate with Raj Bhawan, says Omar Abdullah
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that the right to challenge the governor's order lies with the People's Democratic Party. He said that NC had verbally committed to outside support to the new government, however, the party could not send a letter of support to the governor to that effect. "We needed time to discuss this with our senior leaders and give it in writing. But we still stand by our verbal commitment," he said.
Omar said that since PDP was the party that approached the governor, the right to file a claim lies with them.
12:22 (IST)
First time a fax machine murdered democracy, says Omar Abdullah
Taking a jibe at the governor's claim that he missed Mehbooba Mufti's correspondence because his fax machine was not working, Omar Abdullah said that many things had killed democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, but this was a first when a fax machine did the job. He said that Satya Pal Malik apparently had a one-way fax machine which could send the governor's recommendation to Delhi, but failed to receive Mehbooba's letter.
He, however, added that now NC does not even have any option but to look for light humour in the situation. "But this is in no way a matter that can be laughed off," Omar said.
12:18 (IST)
Omar Abdullah says NC wanted local govt to defend Section 35 A
Omar Abdullah said that his party was not going to be a part of the government and was offering support from outside. He said that the decision was taken only to have a local government in place that can stand up for the state's interests and defend the Section 35 A in Supreme Court.
12:06 (IST)
Omar Abdullaj says NC didn't initially want to form govt
Speaking to the press, Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference was initially not in favour of forming a government. However, after meeting people we sensed that they were disillusioned and wanted a solution for their issues. Meanwhile, no one was defending the Section 35 A seriously in Supreme Court, and there were attempts to vitiate the communal environment in the state. He said that it was then we decided to support the attempts to form a government.
12:02 (IST)
Omar Abdullah addresses press conference after core group meeting
11:59 (IST)
Satya Pal Malik's claim that Raj Bhawan had no staff due to Eid holiday difficult to believe
Amid a list of reasons cited by the Raj Bhawan regarding the sudden decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, one of the most bizarre was given by governor Satya Pal Malik.
Malik said that there was absence of staff due to Eid holiday. According to NDTV, Malik claimed that he missed Mehbooba Mufti's letter staking claim to form the government because it was a Eid holiday and "there was no one in the Raj Bhawan to even give me food. On a holiday none was sitting next to fax machine."
However, reporters who are familiar with the functioning of the Raj Bhawan said that the employees are predominantly Hindu and don't usually take holidays on Eid. Even if that wasn't the case, it is a little hard to believe that the first citizen of the state was left without help staff, employees for basic jobs such as to collect a fax from his office.
11:30 (IST)
Omar Abdullah, Ram Madhav lock horns on Twitter
Omar Abdullah latched on to Ram Madhav's allegations that his party, National Congress boycotted the local body polls on directions from Pakistan. Omar demanded that Madhav proves his allegations.
Ram Madhav had said, "PDP and NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border. Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form government."
Omar took strong exception to this statement and demanded proof, leaving Madhav flustered. The BJP leader tweeted to Omar that he must take his comments "in his stride", adding that nobody was questioning his patriotism.
Omar shot back saying "misplaced attempts at humour won’t work" and demanded that the BJP leader backs his claims with proof.
11:09 (IST)
Ram Madhav claims NC, PDP take orders from Pakistan; Omar Abdullah demands proof
Minutes after BJP national secretary Ram Madhav flayed JKNC and PDP claiming they are taking orders from Pakistan to destabilise state, NC president Omar Abdullah hit back him. He asked the BJP leader to show proof for the claims he made.
11:03 (IST)
'When Satya becomes pawn in hands of Asatya,' Kapil Sibal flays J&K Governor for dissolving Assembly
Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to criticise the Jammu and Kashmir governor's move to dissolve the Assembly just when three non BJP parties were in the midst of stiching together an alliance. He sadi:
10:55 (IST)
BJP brings in Pakistan angle to defend governer's move, says PDP and NC take directions from Islamabad
Ram Madhav took on erstwhile BJP ally as well as Opposition NC in one go. Madhav accused both Kashmir-based parties of taking directions from Pakistan and said that the governor did the right thing by dissolving the Assembly
10:52 (IST)
'Guv following Gujarat model of democracy': P Chidambaram mocks at Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve Assembly
Former finance minister P Chidambaram took a potshot on the Jammu and Kashmir Governor for his decision to dissolve the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Twitter saying that it is the 'Gujarat model of democracy that has appealed to the Governor":
"As long as no one staked a claim to form government, J&K Governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly! Parliamentary democracy standing on its head!"
10:48 (IST)
Lok Sabha polls, state elections to be held together in 2019, says Centre
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday and decided that the Lok Sabha elections and Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held together in 2019.
10:47 (IST)
PDP-NC-Congress coalition govt would have been unfair to Jammu, says BJP's Kavinder Gupta
BJP's Kavinder Gupta said that the "unholy alliance" between PDP and NC would have made a Kashmir centric government.
"We were not trying to form the government on our own. But we were supporting Sajad Ganie Lone, who had emerged as a strong leader in Kashmir. In fact he had a [big] support from MLA’s from other parties. Before the next elections you will see a new change in the politics of Kashmir valley. We welcome the decision of Governor to dissolve the Assembly. If these Kashmir based parties (PDP and NC) would have formed the government it would have been Kashmir centric, like the previous governments. It would have done injustice to Jammu. It was design of external elements inimical to the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP has no MLA’s from Jammu, National Conference has one.. I think… and Congress has only two Muslim MLA’s from Jammu. It would have been a Muslim government not a government representing all the three regions of the state."
10:23 (IST)
PDP, NC to hold internal meetings to assess situation
All parties will be closing in for a huddle with their rank and file to assess the situation in state ahead of impending Assembly elections. While BJP had already announced its outgoing MLAs witll hold a crucial meeting today, National Conference also said that its core group will meet at 10.30 am.
The PDP will hold an internal meeting at 12 pm.
10:10 (IST)
Didn't expect this in a democracy: Mehbooba Mufti
Speaking to India Today, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that what Governor Satya Pal Malik did was not expected in a democracy. She also rubbished the governor's claims that his move was to curb horse trading. She said it was Sajad Lone who was openly speaking about getting support from paties. "That is called horse trading," she added.
She claimed that her party, in alliance with NC and Congress would have had a clear majority, as opposed to Lone who was falling short of the magic number even with the BJP's support.
09:59 (IST)
All Jammu and Kashmir political parties operate on orders from Pakistan, says BJP's Kavindra Gupta
Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says that all the Kashmir based main stream political parties are pro-Pakistan and take their orders from Pakistan, to keep what he said “nationalist forces out of the state.
"They want to destabilize the state and Governor Malik took the right decision. The decision of boycotting the municipal and panchayat polls was done on the instance of the direction of Pakistan’s masters. That is why they fielded proxy candidates in the ongoing panchayat elections. They did not want to upset their masters," he added.
09:54 (IST)
State ready to conduct Assembly polls whenever, militancy limited to only 1,5 districts, says Satya Pal Malik
Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he has dissolved the Assembly knowing that the state is ready to host the Assembly elections at anytime. Malik told NDTV that the terror related activities have been restricted to only one and a half distructs.
09:49 (IST)
BJP MLA's to meet today in Jammu and Kashmir
The BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action, BJP State president Ravinder Raina told ANI.
09:47 (IST)
Didn't act in haste, Mehbooba Mufti should have sent letter earlier, says Satya Pal Malik
Speaking to CNN-NEWS18 on Thursday, Governor Malik cited a 'dysfunctional' FAX machine for not receiving any letter from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and rather charged her for not sending the letter in question before. He said, "I did not act in haste and the decision was taken after a lot of deliberation. Sometimes machines don't work, especially on Eid no employee will be near the FAX machine. She should have sent me the letter a day before."
09:34 (IST)
Didn't want to dissolve Assembly, but attempts at horsetrading left no scope, says Satya Pal Malik
"I did not dissolve the Assembly earlier as I did not want the MLA funds to stop. But now there was no option I was getting reports that these parties are going to indulge in horse trading and that’s why I dissolved the Assembly," Satya Pal Malik told NDTV.
09:31 (IST)
NC-PDP question governor's hurry in dissolving Assembly despite Eid holiday
Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he had no prior communication about either PDP-NC or PC-BJP wishing to form a government. He said he did not receive Mehbooba Mufti's letter sent by fax, which she also put out on twitter, because the fax machine at his residence and office was broken. Meanwhile, the order of dissolution of Assembly with immediate effect was sent off to the Home ministry urgently.
PDP and NC mocked at the governor's clarification on Twitter, questioning how in today's age was his fax machine disfunct.
09:18 (IST)
Satya Pal Malik cites four reasons behind move to dissolve Assembly
The governor has cited four reasons justifying his move to dissolve the Assembly just when the NC, PDP and Congress were preparing to stake claim as an alliance.
09:12 (IST)
'Unworkable alliance can't be allowed to make govt,' Governor Satya Pal Malik clarifies move
In a late night move, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Singh dissolved the state Assembly just when Congress, National Congress, and People's Democratic Party announced that they will stake claim to form an alliance government. Speaking to CNN-News18, Malik said that nan unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state. Clarifying his move, Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess."
09:11 (IST)
BJP state president Ravinder Raina demands fresh elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party's state president in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said that his party was in favour of fresh elections in the state. "BJP has called for an important meeting with all its MLAs today and we will decide the future course of action. We wish that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted along with the Parliament elections of 2019," Raina said.
09:11 (IST)
I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you: Omar to Mehbooba
Soon after announcing an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir with Congress, the Twitter timelines of NC leader Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were quite interesting. The two leaders had a rather friendly chat with Mehbooba acknowledging the unpredictability of politics, and saying, "In my twenty six year old career as a politician, I thought I had seen it all! But like they say never say never..."
Omar replied to her by saying, "And I never thought I’d be retweeting anything you said while agreeing with you. Politics truly is a strange world. Good luck for the battle ahead..."
09:11 (IST)
Sajad Lone sent WhatsApp communique to Malik from midair staking his claim for govt with support of BJP
Things moved swiftly after PDP-NC-Congress sent the official communique to the Governor, with Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, which has one MLA besides him, also sending a WhatsApp communication to Malik from midair staking his claim for government formation with the support of the 25-member BJP and "more than 18 other elected members" whose names he did not provide.
The Governor, who had declared days ago that the assembly would not be dissolved, then lost no time in going for dissolution invoking the relevant sections of the state constitution. The dissolution paves the way for a fresh elections in the state amid speculation that it could be held with the Lok Sabha polls due early next year.
The six-month tenure of the governor's rule ends on December 18 which will be followed by President's rule. The state assembly's tenure was till October 2020. Governor's rule was clamped in the state on 19 June for a six-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti after the saffron party withdrew support.
09:07 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration: BJP
Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.
The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.
09:06 (IST)
Fresh polls are is the best option: BJP
The BJP said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir is to have fresh Assembly elections the earliest as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".
Soon after Governor Satya Pal Mallik, dissolved the Assembly amid claims by rival formations on forming a government, the BJP said that the border state cannot afford horse-trading and instability keeping its security scenario in mind.
"The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it," the BJP said.
09:05 (IST)
*Mehbooba Mufti says "I have seen it all' as PDP takes along NC, Congress stake claim to Jammu and Kashmir govt*
Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.
09:04 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti claimed her letter couldn't reach the Governor as 'fax machine didn't receive it'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter tell that even though she had sent the letter expressing her party's stake claim to form a majority government in the state, it couldn't apparently be received by the fax machine at Raj Bhavan. Mufti tagged the governor, Satya Pal Malik in her post containing the letter and wrote, "Hope you see it." She then informed that she had even tried calling the governor on phone but he was unavailable and that she also later sent the letter by email.
Mufti later expressed suprise that and said that "it is very strange" that "in today's age of technology,..the fax machine at HE Governor’s residence didn’t receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution." Her tweet came after the Governor decided to dissolve the Assembly amid the political turmoil.
09:03 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved even as PDP, People's Conference stake claim to govt
Even as both the PDP and Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Congress-NC and BJP respectively, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly.
Malik cited four main aspects for his decision, including "extensive horse-trading" and the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies". The assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor on Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.