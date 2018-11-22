J&K Assembly dissolution updates: Ram Madhav withdraws 'made in Pakistan' jibe against PDP, NC; masks it as humour

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolved LATEST updates: Omar Abdullah sought to draw attention to the reason's cited by governor as he dissolved the Assembly. He said that the governor's claims should be taken seriously and they must be looked into.

"Justice has not been done to us. The allegation that money was used, MLAs were bought, horse-trading was done, the governor himself has written this. This he must explain to the people of the state. Please show what evidence you have, who has used money, and where it is," Abdullah told reporters.

Speaking to the press, Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference was initially not in favour of forming a government. However, after meeting people we sensed that they were disillusioned and wanted a solution for their issues. Meanwhile, no one was defending the Section 35 A seriously in Supreme Court, and there were attempts to vitiate the communal environment in the state. He said that it was then we decided to support the attempts to form a government.

Omar Abdullah latched on to Ram Madhav's allegations that his party, National Congress boycotted the local body polls on directions from Pakistan. Omar demanded that Madhav proves his allegations.

Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to criticise the Jammu and Kashmir governor's move to dissolve the Assembly just when three non BJP parties were in the midst of stiching together an alliance. He said: "When a Governor brazenly plays politics under instructions ' Satya ' becomes a pawn in the hands of ' Asatya ' . BJP's shameless power play in J&K recipe for disaster ."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday and decided that the Lok Sabha elections and Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held together in 2019.

All parties will be closing in for a huddle with their rank and file to assess the situation in state ahead of impending Assembly elections. While BJP had already announced its outgoing MLAs witll hold a crucial meeting today, National Conference also said that its core group will meet at 10.30 am. The PDP will hold an internal meeting at 12 pm.

Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says that all the Kashmir based main stream political parties are pro-Pakistan and take their orders from Pakistan, to keep what he said “nationalist forces out of the state.

"They want to destabilize the state and Governor Malik took the right decision. The decision of boycotting the municipal and panchayat polls was done on the instance of the direction of Pakistan’s masters. That is why they fielded proxy candidates in the ongoing panchayat elections. They did not want to upset their masters," he added.

Clarifying his move, Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "An unworkable alliance cannot be given rights to make the government. It was my responsibility to save the state from a mess." Speaking to reporters, Malik said that an unworkable alliance could not have been allowed to form a government in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, BJP said in a tweet last night. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti thanked National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress' Ambika Soni for their political support and in turn helping her party "achieve the seemingly impossible". "Since the past five months, regardless of political affiliations, we shared the view that the state assembly be dissolved immediately to avert horse trading and defections, she further wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the Assembly with immediate effect considering four main aspects, including "extensive horse-trading" and the "impossibility" of forming a stable government by coming together of political parties with "opposing political ideologies", the Raj Bhavan said in a statement Wednesday night.

The assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties. The dissolution was announced by the Governor in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan. In a statement later, the Raj Bhavan said, "The Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources."

Citing the main reasons in four points, the statement said, "The impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies including some which have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly; whereas the experience of the past few years shows that with the fractured mandate that is there in the Assembly, it is not possible to form a stable government comprising of like-minded parties. The coming together of such parties in a grouping is nothing but an attempt to gain power rather than to form a responsive government." "Reports of extensive horse-trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government. Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process," it said. The third reason cited is "serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of a majority".

It added, "The fragile security scenario in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for security forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation." "The Governor came to the conclusion that, in this background, he has satisfied himself that the best course of action is to dissolve the assembly so as to provide stability and security to the state and hold elections at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed," it added.