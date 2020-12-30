ITR filing 2019-20: Here are steps to file returns by 31 December and avoid paying penalty

There is a penalty fee that needs to be given if a person misses their ITR filing date.

As the last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) inches closer (the last date is 31 December), the number of ITRs filed each day is rising steadily. The Income Tax department tweeted on Wednesday, 30 December that more than 4.54 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 29 December, 2020.

More than 4.54 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 29th of December, 2020.

Have you filed yours yet?

If not, please wait no longer. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!

Visit https://t.co/EGL31K6szN for details.#ITR#AajHiFileKaro pic.twitter.com/3A9tTqinHL — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2020

There is a penalty fee that needs to be given if a person misses their ITR filing date. In such cases, a penalty of minimum 50 percent or a maximum of 200 percent of the assessed tax will be levied on him/her. The assessee may also face up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine in extreme and high-value cases.

Here are the steps to file ITR 2019-2020:

Step 1: Taxpayers need to log on to the official website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Next they need to tap on New to e-filling if one is registering for the first time. One can click on the registered user if they have already registered.

Step 3: Taxpayers need to select the User type and then enter PAN card detail, surname, middle name, first name, date of birth and residential status.

Step 4: Fill the registration form and verify registration.

Step 5: After successfully registering, login and file return, providing all relevant documents.

For those who do not have digital signature, they can verify their return either electronically using Aadhaar OTP or Electronic Verification Code Method or by sending it to the Income Tax Department.

Follow this link to find out about ways to e-verify your 2019-2020 filing.