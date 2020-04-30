ITI recruitment 2020: Last date of submission of application for 70 posts extended to 5 May

ITI Limited has pushed the deadline for submission of application for various posts including human resource and finance executive to 5 May. Earlier the last date to apply for these posts was 20 March. There are a total of 70 vacancies.

Of the posts on offer, nine vacancies are for the position of finance executive, eight are for finance executive trainee and 16 are for the position HR executive trainee. There are 37 other vacancies for various managerial positions.

ITI limited is a telecom company and Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of ITI Limited.

Finance executive

To be eligible for this post, one should be a Chartered Accountant or have passed from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICWA). Those selected will get total emoluments of Rs 40,230 per month, plus allowances and perks as per the Company’s prevailing rules.

Finance executive trainee

Those interested for this post should have MBA degree with specialization in Finance. Those belonging to general and OBC should have passed MBA with 60 per cent marks. SC, ST and PwD candidates require 58 per cent marks. During the period of training, stipend for first year will be Rs 18,000 and second year will be Rs 19,000. After completion of training, they will receive the same salary as finance executive.

HR executive trainee

Candidates interested for the post of HR executive trainee should have Post Graduate Degree in HR/Social work with specialization in Personnel Management and Industrial relations/HR, MBA with specialization in HR or its equivalent course.

Those from general and OBC category should have scored 60 per cent marks in their PG degree. SC, ST and PwD candidates should have 58 per cent marks. There will be a two year training period. In the first year, they will get a stipend of Rs 18,000 and in the second year, they will receive Rs 19,000.

Post training, they will get the same salary as finance executive.

The age limit for the all aforementioned posts is 28 years for candidates belonging to general category.

The official notification for the managerial posts can be accessed here.

