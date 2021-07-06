ITBP Recruitment 2021: Registration process for constable posts begins; check itbpolice.nic.in
Aspirants need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent examination from a recognised board to be eligible for recruitment
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has opened its registration process for the vacancies of Constable in Group ‘C’. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website itbpolice.nic.in. Before applying, aspirants should download the official notification to check the eligibility criteria and other important details.
The last date for the submission of completely filled application forms is 2 September. Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening of application, physical standard test and medical exam. An application fee of Rs 100 needs to be paid by candidates for the ITBP Constable recruitment drive.
Steps to apply for the recruitment process:
Step 1: Visit the official website - itbpolice.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘recruitment’ section or click on this direct link https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/
Step 3: Search and click on the ongoing recruitment drive
Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the details asked by ITBP in the application form
Step 5: After entering all details correctly, candidates will have to submit the application form and save it for future use or reference
Eligibility criteria for ITBP constable recruitment 2021
Aspirants need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent examination from a recognised board. Also, the age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years.
During the document verification, physical and medical test, all candidates will have to be present at the venue.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 65 vacancies for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of Constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' under Sports quota in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.
The selected candidates will be offered basic pay in the revised pay matrix as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) which is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
