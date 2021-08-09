ITBP inspector salutes daughter at Passing Out Parade in Mussoorie; see heartwarming pictures here

While speaking to ANI, Diksha mentioned her father who has always been supportive of her. She also stated that her father is her role model and has always motivated her to the extreme

Heart-warming photos of a father and daughter are currently going viral, where an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Inspector Kamlesh Kumar was spotted raising his hands to salute his daughter Diksha.

Diksha, on 8 August, became one of the two women officers to join ITBP as Assistant Commandant. Both the women who graduated as part of a batch of 53 officers have become the first women officers to be deployed by the mountain warfare force. Meanwhile, the second female officer is Prakriti, who is an electrical engineer.

On a special day, photos were captured during the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy in Mussoorie. At one moment, Inspector Kamlesh Kumar was spotted saluting his officer daughter. It was a proud moment on the father’s face.

"Saluting the daughter with pride... Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today," the official Twitter account of ITBP wrote while sharing pictures on social media.

Saluting the daughter with pride... Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

According to news agency ANI, the ITBP began the selection of woman combat officers as company commanders through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams in 2016.

While speaking to ANI, Diksha mentioned her father who has always been supportive of her. She also stated that her father is her role model and has always motivated her to the extreme.

At the Passing Out Parade, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the chief guest where the two women took an oath to serve the country. During the grand event, ITBP also issued the first-ever book titled 'History of ITBP'. It has been published keeping in mind and making a reference volume for factual history from officers and their troops.

After the photos went viral on social media, Twitter users were delighted to see such a heart-warming moment between father and daughter. Many congratulated Diksha and her father for all the sacrifices and trust they had in each other.