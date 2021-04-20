ITBP announces walk-in-interview for 88 General Duty Medical Officer and Specialist posts; check itbpolice.nic.in
The recruitment drive aims at filling 88 vacancies. Those who are interested can walk in directly for an interview on 10 and 17 May
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released the notification for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMO) and Specialists. The recruitment drive aims at filling 88 vacancies. Those who are interested can walk in directly for an interview on 10 and 17 May. Aspirants can visit the official website https://itbpolice.nic.in/ to check the details.
Interested candidates can follow these steps to check the official advertisement:
1. Visit https://itbpolice.nic.in/
2. Check the ‘Recruitment’ section
3. Click on the notification
Here’s the direct link to the advertisement: https://itbpolice.nic.in/news/1612-14.pdf
Eligibility Criteria for Specialists
1. Medical degree from a recognized university
2. Post-Graduation degree/diploma in the specialty
3. Minimum 1.5 years of experience for post-graduate degree holder
4. Minimum 2.5 years of experience for diploma holder
Eligibility Criteria for General Medical Duty Officers
1. A recognized medical qualification
2. Completion of rotating internship
Remuneration
Specialists - Rs 85,000 per month
General Duty Medical Officers - Rs 75,000 per month
The contractual appointment will be valid for 4 years which can be extended further. The recruitment is valid till a doctor reaches 70 years of age. The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo medical examinations. The appointment will be subject to medical fitness.
Venues for Walk-in Interview
Exam Date: 10 May
1. The Inspector General (Medical) Hospital, CISF Camp, Surajpur, Greater Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar
2. The Commandant 33rd Bn, ITBP, Guwahati, District Kamrup, Assam
3. The Composite Hospital, Seemanagar (Near Airport), Chandigarh
Exam Date: 17 May
1. The Composite Hospital, Dehradun
2. ITBP, Kharora Camp, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
