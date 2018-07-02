Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Italian woman raped in Mumbai cab: Police arrest 27-year-old tourist guide two days after complaint

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 22:54:27 IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old tourist guide for allegedly raping an Italian woman in a cab in suburban Juhu last month.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Nandi, was picked up from south Mumbai on Monday night, two days after the woman filed a complaint with the police, a senior crime branch official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

He said Nandi used to work as a tourist guide.

File image of Mumbai police. AFP

File image of Mumbai police. AFP

Police said the victim had stated that on the day of the incident, she had boarded a bus as part of a sightseeing tour of Mumbai.

"She met the accused during the bus tour on 14 June. He introduced himself as a tour guide and the victim hired his services," an official said on Sunday.

After the bus tour ended at around 7 pm in Juhu that day, the accused offered to show the victim the bungalow of a film superstar which is also in the vicinity, police said. "He then promised to drop her to the Colaba hotel where she was staying. A cab was booked by the accused and the complainant has told us that he stopped the vehicle nearby to purchase liquor," the official said.

"She has said that the accused forced her to consume alcohol and also touched her inappropriately. He then raped her in the moving car," the official informed.

Police said that the victim approached the Italian Embassy which asked her to register a case with the local police.

Based on her complaint, a 'Zero FIR' was lodged at Colaba police station which was then transferred to Juhu police station where the incident allegedly occurred. The victim had come to India in December last year and she arrived in Mumbai on 11 June.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 22:54 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Belgium
0:0
Japan
Match Centre
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores