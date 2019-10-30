‘It may happen’: P Chidambaram takes jibe at BJP over EU MPs’ Kashmir visit, says they could be invited to speak in Parliament

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till 13 November, took a jibe at the BJP government over the European Union parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they could be invited to the Parliament and speak in favour of the government.

"Who knows, it may happen," Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom. Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

#WATCH Delhi: While being taken to Tihar jail, Congress leader P Chidambaram speaks on the delegation of European Union (EU) MPs which visited Jammu & Kashmir y'day. Says "European MPs may be invited to attend Parliament & speak in favour of the govt. Who knows? It may happen." pic.twitter.com/gT3eugu2v6 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government. Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, "Five percent. Do you know what is five percent?"

On 24 October, when the results of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls showed a reduced vote share for the ruling BJP than in 2014, Chidambaram had said, "Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism".

