'It is a matter of privilege': Newly appointed BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on meeting former party chiefs Murli Joshi, LK Advani

New Delhi: Two days after his appointment as Bharatiya Janata Party working president, BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda called on former party chiefs Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday.

"Today, I met and sought the blessings of our senior leader and former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi. It is a matter of privilege that I got a chance to work as the national president of the party's youth wing under his leadership," Nadda said on Twitter.

The BJP on Monday appointed Nadda as its working president at the meeting of the party's parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are all members of the BJP's parliamentary board.

Addressing a press conference after his appointment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that the BJP has won several elections under the leadership of Amit Shah. But since the prime minister had appointed him as the home minister, Amit Shah, himself had said that the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else.

“The BJP parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president,” Singh added

