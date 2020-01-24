Istruzione Edutech Services helps institutions in procuring infra at subsidised cost

New Delhi: Istruzione Edutech Services LLC is a USA based education technology company helping educational institutions worldwide in procuring Digital Literacy equipment, School Vehicles, Personal Vehicles for Staff and in building Infrastructure at subsidized rates.

In India in the last one year Istruzione has helped around 1,800 schools procure 13,000 Honda Activa Scooter for its women staff under Women Empowerment Scheme, developed 300 digital literacy labs by providing 9,000 laptops and smart class hardware at discounted prices and also helped schools procure school vans and buses at discounted prices.

This has been done through its Indian Subsidiary, Istruzione Edutech Services OPC Private Limited under its brand name EDIMPACT.

Istruzione Edutech Services is led by its visionary director Mr Sanwill Srivastava, who has also been awarded as a lead donor by Lions Club International at the Annual International Convention in Milan for his philanthropic activities.

Mr. Srivastava has been instrumental in bringing together a group of visionary donors to help the education fraternity in getting much needed funds for the promotion of community education.

Through its women empowerment scheme Istruzione is helping women teachers to procure Honda Activa Scooters at subsidized prices which helps them in getting to school on time and also helps families in much needed mobility.

Teachers have been thankful for providing them with this opportunity of procuring vehicles at cheaper rates since it would have been impossible for them to purchase them at full price.

Through its Digital Literacy Program, Istruzione has helped 300 schools to setup computer labs by helping them procure Laptops (AMD A9, 1TB HDD and 4GB RAM) at less than 50 percent of market prices.

This has empowered schools to impart world class computer education and with the money thus saved schools have been able to focus on more student welfare centric programs.

Istruzione plans to help still more schools and educational institutions worldwide in their programs in 2020.

About Istruzione Edutech Services: Istruzione Edutech Services is an education technology company registered in the USA and India. We devise unique learning programs that use the latest technology. The objective of the company is to make education accessible to all, by delivering knowledge in a simple and affordable manner. The company is running its projects in many countries.

For more information, visit — https://bit.ly/2QNAUF5

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.