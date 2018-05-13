'Issue directions to ensure Kashmiris aren't harassed': Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the Centre to issue directions to the "concerned agencies" to ensure that its residents do not face any harassment.

The chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and brought to his notice cases of alleged harassment of people from the state in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister requested Singh to issue necessary instructions to the concerned agencies so that people from the state, who are studying, doing business or working in other parts of the country, do not feel inconvenienced and can carry on their activities without interference, the official spokesperson said.

Union Home Minister Singh assured the chief minister to look into the cases and take strict action, the official said. Yesterday, the Delhi Police arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri woman in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had, however, informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs, and had nothing to do with the woman's origin, officials said.

On Thursday night, the victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and roughed up by a mob of around 30-40 people. A police case was registered following a complaint from one of the women. She had alleged that she was physically assaulted by the mob.

An official in Srinagar said that another case of an assault on a Kashmiri businessman had been reported from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.