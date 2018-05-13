You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Issue directions to ensure Kashmiris aren't harassed': Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre

India PTI May 13, 2018 21:29:58 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the Centre to issue directions to the "concerned agencies" to ensure that its residents do not face any harassment.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI

File image of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI

The chief minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and brought to his notice cases of alleged harassment of people from the state in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister requested Singh to issue necessary instructions to the concerned agencies so that people from the state, who are studying, doing business or working in other parts of the country, do not feel inconvenienced and can carry on their activities without interference, the official spokesperson said.

Union Home Minister Singh assured the chief minister to look into the cases and take strict action, the official said. Yesterday, the Delhi Police arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri woman in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had, however, informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs, and had nothing to do with the woman's origin, officials said.

On Thursday night, the victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and roughed up by a mob of around 30-40 people. A police case was registered following a complaint from one of the women. She had alleged that she was physically assaulted by the mob.

An official in Srinagar said that another case of an assault on a Kashmiri businessman had been reported from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 21:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores