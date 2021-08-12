As per the space agency, the mission could not be accomplished fully due to a performance anomaly in the cryogenic stage of the rocket

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) encountered disappointment on Thursday after it failed to place an observation satellite into the earth’s orbit. It was this year's second mission to launch an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) with a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket that blasted through the cryogenic stage.

ISRO's mission to place its EOS-03 into orbit could not be accomplished because of a technical anomaly that took place following the launch earlier in the day.

Informing the country about the same, ISRO stated that the GSLV-F10 launch took place at around 05.43 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST) schedule. The long wait concluded after the 51.70-meter-tall rocket GSLV-F10/EOS-03 lifted off at high speed from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

“Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended,” ISRO tweeted.

GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended. — ISRO (@isro) August 12, 2021

Among the many experts, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair expressed his disappointment at the mission’s sudden setback. But the veteran scientist said ISRO is strong enough to bounce back. “It's a shock for all of us. But we will recover from this shock soon and we will be back on track. The ISRO community is resilient enough to face such difficulties,” he told PTI. As soon as the news broke, social media users backed ISRO and appreciated the organisation for the effort.

After lift-off, the rocket was expected to place the EOS-03 into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit in around 19 minutes. But it was announced in the Mission Control Centre that the task could not be accomplished fully due to an anomaly.

The satellite was intended for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, thunderstorms, and cloudbursts, which has or will affect the country. Moreover, after the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission spacecraft in 2019, this was the second flight for the GSLV Mk III.

Due to COVID-19 and lockdown in the country, this launch got postponed. Initially, it was to be released on 5 March last year. ISRO then decided to launch it on 28 March this year, however, the plan got postponed again.