On Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch NVS-1, the next-generation satellite in their Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series. This spacecraft is designed to improve monitoring and navigation capabilities.

NVS-1 is the inaugural satellite of the second-generation satellites planned for the NavIC series, intended to enhance the services and introduce new features to the system.

According to a statement released by Isro, the NavIC series includes L1 band signals to expand its range of services. Additionally, for the first time, NVS-1 will carry an indigenous atomic clock.

What is NavIC?

NavIC, developed by Isro, is a regional navigation satellite system consisting of seven satellites in orbit, working in conjunction with ground stations. It offers navigational services for both general and strategic users, including the armed forces.

The system was developed to meet the growing needs of the Civil Aviation sector in India, specifically for improved positioning, navigation, and timing. The coverage area extends beyond India’s borders, reaching up to 1500 km.

NavIC is utilised in various domains such as terrestrial, aerial, and marine transportation, location-based services, personal mobility, resource monitoring, surveying and geodesy, scientific research, time dissemination and synchronization, as well as safety-of-life alert distribution.

When will the NVS-1 satellite be launched?

Weighing 2,232 kilograms, NVS-1 will be launched aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The scheduled liftoff time for NVS-1 is 10:42 AM today.

Once deployed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, the spacecraft will undergo several orbit-raising manoeuvres to position itself in the desired orbit around the Earth.

This launch marks the ninth mission for GSLV with the indigenous cryogenic stage. The rocket stands 51.7 meters tall and has a lift-off mass of 420 tonnes. It is expected to reach an apogee of 36,568 kilometres, with the payload separating approximately 18 minutes after liftoff.

Where to watch the launch of the NVS-1 and the NavIC satellite?

Those interested in watching the launch of the GSLV rocket that will be carrying the NavIC satellite can watch the livestream on ISRO’s official Twitter and YouTube Handles.

GSLV-F12/NVS-01 Mission:

The countdown leading to the launch has commenced. Tune in for live-streaming of the

🚀 Launch of GSLV-F12/NVS-01

📆 May 29, 2023

🕝 10:15 am local time tohttps://t.co/bTMc1n8CbP https://t.co/ZX8kmMmd2Xhttps://t.co/zugXQAY0c0@DDNational @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/oCrxAgrker — ISRO (@isro) May 28, 2023



Just follow the link in the tweet above, and you’re good to go.