You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

ISRO official P Kunhikrishnan ends parliamentary panel meet with flute performance, wins praise on internet

India FP Staff Dec 29, 2019 21:58:49 IST

  • The final meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change ended on a musical note on Sunday.

  • Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a video of a top Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official playing the flute at the conclusion of the final meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

  • In the span of an hour, the video garnered over 1200 views and was shared 78 times.

The final meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change ended on a musical note on Sunday.

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a video of a top Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official, P Kunhikrishnan, playing the flute at the conclusion of the final meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P Kunhikrishnan," he tweeted.

In the span of an hour, the video garnered over 1200 views and was shared 78 times.

P Kunhikrishnan, has been the the Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) since 1 August, 2018. Before assuming charge as the director of the URSC, he was the Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota, from 1 June, 2015 to 31 July, 2018. He has also served as the project director of the PSLV project.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 21:58:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores