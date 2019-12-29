ISRO official P Kunhikrishnan ends parliamentary panel meet with flute performance, wins praise on internet

The final meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change ended on a musical note on Sunday.

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a video of a top Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official, P Kunhikrishnan, playing the flute at the conclusion of the final meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. "The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P Kunhikrishnan," he tweeted.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

In the span of an hour, the video garnered over 1200 views and was shared 78 times.

P Kunhikrishnan, has been the the Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) since 1 August, 2018. Before assuming charge as the director of the URSC, he was the Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota, from 1 June, 2015 to 31 July, 2018. He has also served as the project director of the PSLV project.

