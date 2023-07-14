ISRO declares victory as Chandrayaan soars to conquer moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the successful launch of its glorious project, Chandrayaan-3.

In a tweet, the space body wrote, “LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit.”

“Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal,” it added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said following the lift-off, “Here we are reiterating India’s indigenous capabilities living up to the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat .”

Chandryaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh earlier today.

The cost of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission is said to be Rs 615-crore.

The aim of Chandrayaan-3 mission is to accomplish what its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 could not, i.e. land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover.

A successful soft landing will make India the fourth country, after US, Russia, and China, to achieve the feat.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019.

India’s upgraded rocket lifted the Chandrayaan-3 satellite toward the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 satellite weighs 3,921 kilograms. The upgraded ‘Bahubali’ rocket is massive, standing 43.5 meters tall.

It will be on the sixth flight of the rocket which has a one hundred per cent success rate to date. With this, hopes are mounting for the successful lift-off from India’s space port.