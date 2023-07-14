ISRO declares victory as Chandrayaan soars to conquer moon
The aim of Chandrayaan-3 mission is to accomplish what its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 could not, i.e. land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover
The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the successful launch of its glorious project, Chandrayaan-3.
In a tweet, the space body wrote, “LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit.”
“Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal,” it added.
Related Articles
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said following the lift-off, “Here we are reiterating India’s indigenous capabilities living up to the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat .”
VIDEO | “Here we are reiterating India’s indigenous capabilities living up to the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” says Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh after the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission. pic.twitter.com/O01L5qa0b1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023
Chandryaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh earlier today.
#WATCH | #Chandrayaan3 project director P Veeramuthuvel and ISRO chief S Somanath share their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit.
“Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal,” says… pic.twitter.com/nL52Ue5e7D
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
The cost of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission is said to be Rs 615-crore.
The aim of Chandrayaan-3 mission is to accomplish what its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 could not, i.e. land softly on the lunar surface and explore it with a rover.
A successful soft landing will make India the fourth country, after US, Russia, and China, to achieve the feat.
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019.
India’s upgraded rocket lifted the Chandrayaan-3 satellite toward the moon.
Chandrayaan-3 satellite weighs 3,921 kilograms. The upgraded ‘Bahubali’ rocket is massive, standing 43.5 meters tall.
It will be on the sixth flight of the rocket which has a one hundred per cent success rate to date. With this, hopes are mounting for the successful lift-off from India’s space port.
also read
Why Chandrayaan-3 stands out from all other moon missions
With Chandrayaan-3, India is hoping to become only the fourth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon. The ISRO mission is even more important, as it is attempting a landing on the South Pole of the moon, which is considered to have the toughest terrain and also very low temperatures
India’s 'Bahubali' rocket: What is LVM3 that will launch Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft?
ISRO’s Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) will send the Chandrayaan-3 mission on its lunar journey on Friday (14 July). With a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, the rocket is the Indian space agency’s ‘well-proven and reliable heavy lift launcher’
Chandrayaan 3’s Vikas engine is ‘Made-in-Mumbai’: Here’s all you need to know
Godrej Aerospace, a firm hidden away in a green area in Mumbai's Vikhroli, has produced the Vikas engine, which is named after the late physicist Vikram Sarabhai. Installed at the top-most part of the missile, the family of liquid-fuelled rocket engines is conceptualised and designed by ISRO