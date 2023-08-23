ISRO Chief S Somanath congratulates team as Chandrayaan-3 conquers moon
Moments after Chandrayaan-3 touched the surface of the moon, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanath said, 'Pradhan Mantri ji we are now on the moon'
With Chandrayaan-3 achieving a remarkable feat by successfully landing on the moon, Indians across the country are jubilant and proud. ISRO Chief S Somanath congratulated his team for reaching the milestone.
Moments after Chandrayaan-3 touched the surface of the moon, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somanath said, "Pradhan Mantri ji we are now on the moon."
With Chandrayaan-3 touching the surface of the moon now, the Vikram Module will perform a systems check and run a few diagnostics. It will also prepare the Pragyaan Rover to go out onto the lunar surface and carry out its data and sample collection.
Meanwhile, former ISRO chief, K Sivan also took a moment to congratulate team ISRO.
“We are really excited…We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I am very happy,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the launch at ISRO’s Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru virtually from Johannesburg.
