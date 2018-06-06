Israeli National Council for Higher Education awards scholarships to 10 students from Jindal Global University

Sonipat (Haryana): Jindal Global University (JGU) on Wednesday said 10 of its students have been selected for scholarships from the Israeli National Council for Higher Education for an international summer programme on conflict resolution.

With these scholarships, the students will be eligible for "International Summer Program: Identity-Based Conflict Resolution" course at the Bar Ilan University in Ramat Gan, Israel.

The scholarships cover tuition and housing expenses including weekday suppers, JGU said in a statement, adding that its Jindal Centre for Israel Studies was the first and thus far the only centre for Israel studies in the Indian academia. The month-long interdisciplinary programme will begin on 2 July.

"Going to Israel will certainly enable the students to have first-hand experience of the place where conflict, war and violence are often in the news," said Khinvraj Jangid, Assistant Professor and Faculty Coordinator, Jindal Centre for Israel Studies (JCIS).

"Conflicts such as Israel-Palestine or India-Pakistan are complex because of the centrality of identity (ethnic, religious) questions," Jangid added.

Eight of the selected students are from the Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA) and two from Jindal Global Law School (JGLS).

They are Neha Sirohi, Mansheetal Singh, Samarth Kavoori, Suraj Ranjan, Viswas Viswanath, Pragadish Kirubakaran, Megha Gupta, Hima Bindu from JSIA; and Keshav Mittal Kumar and Rishabh Rao Yandamuri from JGLS.

"These international exchanges not only will broaden the horizon of the participants but will also arm them with a greater degree of intellectual prowess towards global issue," said C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JGU.