Islamic State incites Indian Muslims, threatens Haryana minister Anil Vij amid Nuh violence

Islamic State, in the latest edition of its magazine ‘Voice of Khurasan’, has scathingly written about violence in Haryana’s Nuh and the Gyanvapi mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, and in the process, has tried to incite Muslims in India for jihad. Through its articles, the terror group has also issued threats to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

According to reports, Islamic State in its latest edition of propaganda magazine – ‘Voice of Khurasan’ has also used abusive languages about Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

It is worth mentioning that the content of the IS magazine which is circulated in India through various social media platforms, including Telegram, is in constant radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The cover page of the Islamic State magazine has a picture of bulldozer which was used in Nuh following the violence in the district of Haryana on 31 July.

Reports say that the article in the IS’ propaganda magazine has extensively referred about Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi and said these two cow vigilantes made an inciting video after which Muslims were allegedly attacked.

The IS magazine further alleged, post violence, 500 houses of Muslims were demolished and charred and the move got support by the Home Minister of Haryana.

The magazine also hinted at taking revenge from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and even threatened him.

On 31 July this year, dozens of vehicles were set ablaze in Muslim-dominated Nuh district of Haryana as mobs pelted stones at Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal procession to stop them.

As per police, the violence began 10 minutes after the procession of around 200 people started walking toward Nuh town from Edward Chowk around 2 pm on 31 July.

As the group walked down the main road, it was allegedly pelted with rocks by a large crowd. The Hindu side initially fled, but then allegedly regrouped and retaliated.

According to reports, the Muslim side started to pelt stones and began firing on the procession after which people of the Hindu side got agitated.

Two home guards, identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, were killed and more than 200 people were injured and dozens of vehicles were set on fire as mobs in Nuh and Gurugram districts tried to stop the VHP-Bajrang Dal procession.

About two weeks later, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat, on 13 August gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on 28 August, the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Nuh and its adjoining districts turned into fortress on Monday ahead of a ‘Shobha Yatra’ called by the Hindu outfit. Heavy security was in the place where communal violence broke out on 31 July.

The authorities, however, had denied permission for the procession on Monday (28 August).